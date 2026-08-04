Sevii APS Module preempts attacks with autonomous cyber defens

Sevii has announced a major expansion of the Sevii Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform with the general availability of an Autonomous Preemptive Security (APS) module.

The new module complements ADRs autonomous defense against threats, extending the platform to continuously transform customer’s external global and internal environmental cyber intelligence into autonomous hypothesis hunting, exposure validation, compromise detection, and autonomous remediation to preempt emerging adversarial strikes. This is executed based on customer Sevii’s ADR AI governance control policy engine.

Sevii’s ADR platform solves security operations (SecOps) detection workload challenges by enabling autonomous detection processing and investigations, retrospective threat hunting, attack containment, and remediation, stopping threats in minutes. APS extends the platform’s capabilities by negating the time advantage adversaries gain from using “Dark AI” to weaponize new cyber threat intelligence. It enables customers to address unknown threats before they become attacks and remove undetected intrusions before they cause harm.

The Mythos era has changed the speed of cyber warfare. Attackers are now powered by AI that can discover, weaponize, and exploit vulnerabilities faster than human defenders can react.

“APS changes the rules,” said Curt Aubley, CEO of Sevii. “Instead of waiting for detections, Sevii APS Module continuously transforms the world’s latest cyber intelligence into autonomous action, proactively hypothesis hunting for vulnerable and compromised systems, patching exposures, containing threats, and remediating attacks before they spread.”

The ADR platform modules focus on stopping adversaries, while the new APS modules are designed to preempt attacks. Together, they provide a continuous autonomous cyber defense platform that enables organizations to operate at machine speed while attackers are still planning their next move.

“The Sevii ADR APS module’s ability to continuously convert the latest global cyber intelligence into autonomous customer specific defensive action and outcomes in minutes is a game changer, solving a real industry wide customer challenge,” said Will Burns, Cyber and Intelligence Community Professional.

APS joins ADR modules for Enterprise, Identity, Cloud, SIEM and Managed ADR, all unified under, and amplified by, the same platform governance, coordination, execution, control, and Cyber Warrior Workforce. Instead of waiting for enterprise security products to only generate alerts after compromise, or waiting days for organizations to manually review newly published threat intelligence, APS continuously creates and executes on customer specific intelligence by activating: