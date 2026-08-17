Fortinet expands AI security portfolio with Virtue AI acquisition

Fortinet has acquired Virtue AI, strengthening its broader Security for AI strategy and its vision for securing the agentic enterprise. The acquisition builds on Fortinet’s existing AI security portfolio, which includes the FortiGate Hyperscale Firewall.

As organizations deploy AI applications and autonomous agents, their attack surface expands beyond networks, users, endpoints, applications, and cloud workloads. It now includes prompts, models, agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools, application programming interface (API) calls, and AI infrastructure. Organizations need to adopt AI with confidence, keep it secure in production, and trust it behaves as intended.

Fortinet met that need earlier this year with FortiAIGate, which safeguards large language models (LLMs from prompt injections, data leakage, model poisoning, excessive resource consumption, and other emerging AI-specific risks. Virtue AI extends that security to AI models, applications, and agentic systems from development through runtime, leveraging Virtue AI’s Guardian Agent abilities and key product capabilities, including:

Agentic system red-teaming: Tests autonomous agents for exploitable weaknesses across more than 50 sandboxed environments and 14 high-stakes domains, including simulated prompt-injection and MCP-based attacks against leading agent frameworks.

Tests autonomous agents for exploitable weaknesses across more than 50 sandboxed environments and 14 high-stakes domains, including simulated prompt-injection and MCP-based attacks against leading agent frameworks. Agent protection, governance, and visibility: Provides full visibility into agents and AI tools running in their environment, discovers unsanctioned AI applications and agents, scans MCP tools and source code for hidden risks, monitors agent behavior, and blocks malicious tool calls before they act.

Provides full visibility into agents and AI tools running in their environment, discovers unsanctioned AI applications and agents, scans MCP tools and source code for hidden risks, monitors agent behavior, and blocks malicious tool calls before they act. Continuous AI validation: Identifies new risks across every model update and fine-tune of policies, while generating audit-ready evidence to support security and compliance reviews. The automated red-teaming runs across hundreds of attack vectors and more than 1,000 risk categories, with multimodal testing and on-demand reporting for security, risk, and compliance teams.

Identifies new risks across every model update and fine-tune of policies, while generating audit-ready evidence to support security and compliance reviews. The automated red-teaming runs across hundreds of attack vectors and more than 1,000 risk categories, with multimodal testing and on-demand reporting for security, risk, and compliance teams. Real-time guardrails: Enforces customizable policies across text, images, video, audio, and AI-generated code to keep harmful content, sensitive data, jailbreaks, and vulnerable code from reaching users or downstream systems.

“AI is fundamentally changing enterprise computing, and security must evolve just as quickly,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet. “Virtue AI’s technology will advance our vision for continuous AI assurance, helping customers govern and protect AI systems throughout their lifecycle and operate them confidently at enterprise scale.”

According to Gartner, “the market for securing AI ecosystems and AI agents is rapidly expanding, products and tools is expected to expand from $2.8 billion in 2026 to $16.4 billion by 2030.” Fortinet believes that anticipated market expansion is indicative of the evolving industry demand to secure the AI era.

Customers already rely on the Fortinet AI-native Security Fabric for integrated protection across networks, endpoints, clouds, applications, and AI deployments. This acquisition complements FortiAIGate and further strengthens Fortinet’s AI runtime security capabilities with Virtue AI’s automated validation and real-time protection. Combined with coordinated enforcement and FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence, it will give organizations the confidence to secure AI systems throughout their lifecycle.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed, and the amount paid by Fortinet as consideration is immaterial to Fortinet’s business.