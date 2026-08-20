Tufin expands Unified Control Plane with AI intelligence and multi-vendor automation

Tufin has announced the availability of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) 5.3, helping enterprises further simplify security operations and maintain consistent control across increasingly complex multi-vendor, hybrid environments.

As enterprise security environments continue to expand across cloud, firewalls, SASE, SD-WAN, microsegmentation, and distributed infrastructure, organizations increasingly struggle to govern connectivity across a growing mix of vendor-specific tools and management platforms. In fact, recent research shows that almost half (49%) of organizations have more than 20 security tools to manage.

At the same time, AI is accelerating the pace of change across IT environments, while malicious agents and AI-driven threats continuously probe for new vulnerabilities. Without unified visibility and intelligence, policy changes become slower, governance becomes fragmented, and security teams are left trying to manage a constantly shifting attack surface with manual, human-speed processes.

The new Tufin release extends the company’s Unified Control Plane with new integrations, AI-powered intelligence, and automation capabilities that help organizations consistently govern policy, continuously validate network security posture, and maintain continuous assurance across heterogeneous environments.

“Enterprise networks no longer operate within a single vendor ecosystem, yet security teams are still expected to govern policy consistently across all of them,” said Shay Dayan, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at Tufin. “The new release further automates policy management, reduces operational complexity, and maintains continuous governance across today’s hybrid environments, giving security teams confidence that any changes will not increase risk, even as enterprise infrastructure and the attack surface continues to expand and evolve.”

In addition to these updates to the platform, Tufin also released its new AI-powered Segmentation Intelligence solution, which continuously analyzes an organization’s segmentation policies to understand segmentation intent, identify policy gaps and drift, and recommend how to close those gaps.

The solution replaces periodic audits, manual checks, and narrow point solutions with always-on visibility, enabling security teams to ensure that there are no exploitable flaws or neglected coverage areas that need to be addressed while there’s still time to act.

Tufin’s latest release expands the multi-vendor network security platform by bringing additional security technologies into Tufin’s Unified Control Plane, powered by the Dynamic Network Connectivity Graph. By continuously correlating connectivity, policy, and security context across heterogeneous environments, organizations can reduce manual effort, accelerate policy changes, and apply consistent governance regardless of vendor.

A few of the new capabilities in the release include:

Enhanced AWS Firewall Support , providing native topology, policy, and compliance visibility into AWS-native firewall environments, allowing organizations to extend governance deeper into cloud infrastructure.

, providing native topology, policy, and compliance visibility into AWS-native firewall environments, allowing organizations to extend governance deeper into cloud infrastructure. Expanded Palo Alto Strata Cloud Manager Support , delivering end-to-end automation of IP-based access requests—from request through provisioning—to simplify policy management across cloud-managed security environments.

, delivering end-to-end automation of IP-based access requests—from request through provisioning—to simplify policy management across cloud-managed security environments. VMware NSX-T Access Request Automation , delivering end-to-end automation of access requests for Distributed Firewall rules—from design and validation through provisioning—even in environments without complete network topology visibility.

, delivering end-to-end automation of access requests for Distributed Firewall rules—from design and validation through provisioning—even in environments without complete network topology visibility. Cisco Meraki Provisioning Support, extending automated policy provisioning to Cisco Meraki deployments and broadening consistent policy management across branch and distributed enterprise networks.

“Our vision extends beyond simple policy automation,” Dayan added. “We’re building an intelligent control layer that allows organizations to understand connectivity, govern change, and maintain continuous security posture control across every environment, regardless of vendor.”