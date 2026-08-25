Fideo Lens reveals connections across identities, accounts and devices

Fideo Intelligence introduced Fideo Lens, an investigative intelligence platform that helps fraud and financial crime teams discover hidden relationships among identities, accounts, devices and behaviors.

Starting with a single identity signal, investigators can use Fideo Lens to visualize and connect data associated with the identity and transform fragmented identity data into interactive investigative intelligence within minutes, helping analysts reduce time spent manually searching across multiple systems.

Fraud and financial crime increasingly involve coordinated networks of aliases, shared devices and interconnected accounts and related organizations. Traditional search-based investigations often obscure these relationships, forcing analysts to piece together fragmented data from disconnected systems before they can see the full network and delaying action on high-risk cases.

Lens brings relevant people, entities, devices, identifiers, behaviors and activity into one interface, helping teams easily visualize connections to better examine how individual signals may be related. The single view allows them to investigate faster, make more confident decisions and identify potentially coordinated activity connected to fraud and other financial crime.

“Fraud and financial crime rarely exist as isolated events anymore; they play out across networks of connected identities, devices, and organizations,” said Chris Harrison, CEO of Fideo Intelligence. “Most investigators still have to piece those relationships together manually. Fideo Lens helps investigative, fraud, and financial crime teams uncover hidden connections in minutes, so they can move faster on critical cases and disrupt financial crime networks to prevent losses or additional risk.”

From individual records to connected investigations

The network view helps financial institutions, fintechs, payments companies, investigative platforms and public-sector technology partners analyze high-risk activity.

Fideo Lens is also designed to aid fraud, AML and risk platforms, government technology partners, federal integrators, analytics providers, collections platforms, and organizations supporting enforcement or recovery efforts.

Fideo Lens investigative intelligence capabilities

Fideo Lens provides investigative, fraud, AML, and risk teams with:

Interactive relationship mapping : Graph-linked intelligence connects people, accounts, devices, identifiers, organizations and behaviors, helping analysts examine relationships that may not appear in an individual record.

: Graph-linked intelligence connects people, accounts, devices, identifiers, organizations and behaviors, helping analysts examine relationships that may not appear in an individual record. Broad identity intelligence : Lens pulls from Fideo’s Identity Fraud Intelligence Network (iFIN), spanning digital activity, offline attributes, phone and email information, location and IP data, professional sources, breach intelligence, and behavioral data.

: Lens pulls from Fideo’s Identity Fraud Intelligence Network (iFIN), spanning digital activity, offline attributes, phone and email information, location and IP data, professional sources, breach intelligence, and behavioral data. Faster entity resolution and stronger network analysis : Investigators can use available signals to distinguish between identities, identify potential aliases, and find connections across related accounts or entities to speed up investigations

: Investigators can use available signals to distinguish between identities, identify potential aliases, and find connections across related accounts or entities to speed up investigations Explainable findings : Explainable results and reason codes provide context about why a relationship or risk was surfaced, helping analysts evaluate investigative leads and document decisions

: Explainable results and reason codes provide context about why a relationship or risk was surfaced, helping analysts evaluate investigative leads and document decisions Continuously refreshed intelligence: Fideo analyzes and updates its intelligence in real-time as new signals become available, helping teams identify emerging relationships and changing risk patterns

Designed to complement existing investigative systems

Fideo Lens complements rather than replaces an organization’s current fraud, AML, or investigative technology. The platform gives analysts a connected view of identity intelligence that analysts can use alongside alerts, case management systems, and other internal systems of record.

Reducing the time spent moving between systems gives investigators more capacity to analyze complex cases. Improved network visibility can help teams recognize coordinated activity earlier, identify broader fraud networks, and make risk decisions using more complete information.

“Analysts and investigators should not have to spend most of their time jumping between disconnected systems,” Harrison said. “Fideo Lens turns fragmented identity data into a clear view of the people, accounts, and devices involved, helping teams investigate cases faster and improve fraud and recovery outcomes.”