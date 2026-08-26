RightCrowd Pass unifies mobile, physical, and biometric credentials

RightCrowd announced RightCrowd Pass, a credentialing solution that issues and manages mobile, physical and biometric access credentials from a single platform.

Many large enterprises and universities rely on badge programs-built years ago. As organizations add mobile and biometric credentials, what began as a single access program can fragment into three separate systems, each with its own issuance and revocation process, leaving security teams without a unified view of who can access which spaces.

RightCrowd Pass consolidates all three credential types into one program. Mobile credentials are provisioned through a web-based API, allowing organizations to issue, suspend, and revoke credentials through systems they already use, without adding a separate console.

“Most mobile credential products ask IT to deploy a new app and manage another console just to put a badge on someone’s phone,” said Troy Johnston, VP, Credential Technologies, RightCrowd. “Security and IT teams tell us the result is a group of mobile users they cannot fully see or manage alongside everyone else. We built RightCrowd Pass so mobile credentials never become a blind spot — they are part of the same access program from day one.”

According to RightCrowd, deactivating, investigating, reissuing and delivering a lost or damaged badge costs a security team an average of 12.2 minutes, not including card production or shipping. With RightCrowd Pass, mobile credentials, individually or in groups, can be suspended or revoked in under 60 seconds.

Each RightCrowd Pass mobile credential is tied to a device through two-factor authentication, rather than a physical badge with a higher risk profile. The approach also reduces plastic card production, and credentials issued through RightCrowd Pass count toward sustainability credits under LEED, BREEAM and other green building frameworks.

RightCrowd Pass is compatible with existing infrastructure, including HID, Wavelynx and LEGIC technology, and integrates with doors, elevators, turnstiles, parking, lockers and secure printers allowing organizations to deploy it without standardizing on a single vendor.

RightCrowd Pass is available now to new and existing RightCrowd customers. Organizations using RightCrowd SmartAccess can add it to their current deployment, while organizations starting with RightCrowd Pass can later add the full PIAM capabilities without changing vendors.