Unknown PaperCut NG/MF vulnerability is under active attack

A yet unspecified vulnerability affecting print management solutions PaperCut NG and PaperCut MF is being exploited by attackers, PaperCut Software warned today.

“We are aware of confirmed customer incidents and are treating this matter with the highest priority,” the vendor said.

What is PaperCut NG/MF?

PaperCut NG is print management software for places like offices, schools, and other organizations.

PaperCut MF (“Multi-Function”) is the upgraded version that works directly with the big all-in-one office copier machines that print, copy, scan, and fax. The software is embedded in and accessible from the machine’s touchscreen, and works with copiers from most major brands.

NG watches and manages the printing from the computer and server side, while MF does all of that, and connects to the copier machines for extra security and features.

The wording in the security bulletin published on Thursday points to a remotely exploitable vulnerability: “If your PaperCut NG/MF Application Server is accessible from the public internet, immediately restrict web access to trusted IP addresses only (e.g. internal IP addresses).”

The Application Server is the “brain” of both PaperCut NG and MF, and there’s normally just one per organization.

Restrict access, look for signs of compromise

The vendor is still investigating the incident and says it will publish specific indicators of compromise when they pinpoint them.

In the meantime, users should be on the lookout for general indicators of compromise, such as:

Alerts from intrusion detection, endpoint security, or network monitoring tools involving the PaperCut Application Server (particularly suspicious post-exploitation activity from pc-app.exe)

Missing, unexpectedly truncated, or deleted PaperCut server.log files

The presence of either ERROR No suitable driver found for jdbc:no:x or ERROR DatabaseUtils – Database error looking up cardID: VALUES CAST in server.log.

But even if they don’t find any, users should restrict access to the Application Server.

“Use firewall rules, network access controls, or equivalent measures to ensure the PaperCut server’s web interfaces cannot be reached from untrusted internet addresses,” the vendor advised.

In 2023, affiliates of the Clop and LockBit ransomware-as-a-service outfits leveraged two known vulnerabilities – CVE-2023-27350 and CVE-2023-27351 for remote code execution and information disclosure – in the same software.

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