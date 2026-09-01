BugBase Pentest Copilot Enterprise automates black-box pentesting

BugBase announced Pentest Copilot Enterprise, an autonomous black-box red teaming platform.

Recent public disclosures have underscored the need for organizations to continuously test and verify their cyber defenses as AI capabilities advance. Many regulated organizations cannot share source code with external pentesters. Others depend on costly, time-consuming manual black-box assessments that can take months to complete and are conducted only periodically.

Pentest Copilot Enterprise is built for that reality. It tests systems from the outside in, without source-code access, while maintaining authenticated context to find and validate meaningful weaknesses. Specialized agents operate in parallel across changing states, identities, and workflows.

Pentest Copilot maps pages, APIs, forms, accounts, access levels, and business functions, then executes iterative attacks across 100 vulnerability types, including authentication, authorization, injection, and complex business-logic flaws.

Real Chromium browsers reproduce authenticated user flows while preserving cookies, authentication tokens, CSRF state, and multiple identities. Agents navigate WAFs, bot-detection systems, CAPTCHA, T-OTP, email and phone verification, and magic links.

In BugBase-published testing, Pentest Copilot achieved 100% coverage of defined scope on OWASP Juice Shop and Broken Crystals. It also completed GOAD, NHA, and DRACARYS Active Directory labs, demonstrating coverage across web applications, APIs, internal networks, identity systems, and clouds.

“AI is changing the economics of attack, so security teams cannot depend on an annual, point-in-time test,” said Dhruva Goyal, CEO of BugBase. “Many organizations need the confidence of a real pentest without handing source code to a third party. Pentest Copilot tests from the outside in, follows the attack through, and proves the impact, so teams can find and fix weaknesses before an attacker does.”

Every reported vulnerability includes a reproducible proof of concept, validated evidence of impact, remediation guidance, compliance-ready reporting, and one-click retesting.

Pentest Copilot Enterprise is available as self-serve SaaS, a dedicated tenant, or an on-premises deployment.