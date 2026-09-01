Ping Identity introduces enterprise security for personal AI agents

Ping Identity announced an end-to-end approach that combines discovery, secretless privileged access and runtime control for personal AI agents.

With Ping Identity’s Enterprise Personal Agent Access, companies can see which AI agents are running, know who is behind them, and enforce what each agent can access and do at the moment of action without slowing AI adoption.

Employees and developers are already putting AI agents to work across the enterprise, whether formally approved or not, often with access to sensitive information, developer resources and company data.

According to the Gravitee State of AI Agent Security report, 48% of production AI agents are running unsecured. Unlike human users, agents can act across systems at machine speed and scale, making visibility and control increasingly critical as adoption expands.

Enterprise Personal Agent Access, delivered through PingOne Privilege, addresses that gap. It discovers personal agents (including shadow AI), associates each session with the user and device behind it, and governs access and actions at runtime within supported environments. This includes desktop assistants such as Claude, and coding agents such as Claude Code. Enterprise Personal Agent Access is available now and is already being piloted with leading global enterprises.

“Enterprises are deploying a number of different AI models, agents and platforms,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “The security challenge is establishing a common way to see and govern all of them. The question isn’t whether an agent is intelligent enough to act, but whether the enterprise can see and control its action when it does.”

Built for a multi-agent enterprise

Enterprises are adopting AI agents across a growing range of models and providers. Ping’s capabilities are designed to carry consistent identity, authorization and control across those agent environments.

With Claude, Ping applies these capabilities from discovery through access to business systems, data and other resources. The same approach extends across other supported personal AI agents, providing consistent controls as enterprises adopt a growing range of agent experiences.

Putting runtime control into practice

When AI deployments stall at security review, the question often comes down to: is this agent, on this device, allowed to take this action, and can we prove it later? Answering that requires clarity on four things:

What agents are running and who is behind them?

What systems and data can they reach?

What are they allowed to do, and can that access be revoked immediately?

When something goes wrong, was it the human or the agent?

Personal AI agents can reach far beyond the AI application itself, interacting with MCP servers, code repositories, internal services and APIs, Kubernetes clusters, databases and cloud infrastructure. Those connections can give agents access to some of the most sensitive resources in the enterprise, making enforcement at the point of action critical.

When an AI agent is initiated within supported environments, Ping detects it and ties the session to the user and device. Ping helps secure personal AI agents by applying identity and authorization policies to the resources they access and the actions they take.

Policy enforcement in front of managed resources then determines what the agent can reach and do, including whether to allow, deny or log actions, require human approval for sensitive activity, or revoke access in real time.

For developer workflows, that means agents can commit code and reach approved resources without ever holding a long-lived credential. Every commit lands under the identity that made it, the developer or the agent.

Agent activity remains attributable to the agent itself, not just the user, giving security teams a record of what the agent did, when it happened and the user associated with the session. That accountability gives companies the confidence to put AI agents to work without giving up control.

Ping is building the identity and authorization layer needed to securely adopt frontier AI models at scale, enabling enterprises to know who every agent is, govern what it can do and hold it accountable.

Ping Identity also participated in Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, evaluating advanced AI capabilities to strengthen the security and resilience of our codebase and internal systems.