Superna 2.15 simplifies cyberstorage security and resilience operations

Superna announced v2.15 of its Cyberstorage platform, software that introduces a redesigned user experience across security and resilience workflows.

The release is designed to give security and infrastructure teams clearer context and more guided workflows when investigating threats, managing response, validating readiness, operating disaster recovery, and managing AirGap protection.

Cybersecurity and infrastructure teams often need to make their most important decisions under pressure. During a ransomware event or availability incident, administrators need to understand what happened, what data was affected, what recovery options are available, and what action should come next. v2.15 organizes those workflows around faster understanding and more consistent action.

The release introduces a redesigned alarm experience that centralizes active and historical alerts, severity and device filtering, alarm details, and remediation guidance. New threat investigation workflows bring affected data, recovery status, snapshots, impacted assets, and event activity into a consolidated view, helping teams assess the scope of an event before taking action.

Superna 2.15 also introduces a guided event-closing workflow that helps administrators classify events, manage learning behavior, restore access where appropriate, manage snapshots, document decisions, and complete incident closure. Redesigned threat-detection controls make it easier to manage learned thresholds, ignored activity, monitored entities, and suspicious extensions, helping organizations reduce repetitive alert noise while maintaining protection.

Beyond incident response, v2.15 improves operational readiness and administration. An updated Security Guard Healthcheck experience gives teams clearer visibility into ransomware-protection validation and historical test results, while redesigned query and reporting workflows simplify audit and compliance evidence collection.

New inventory, licensing, jobs, onboarding, and system-management experiences provide administrators with clearer insight into the infrastructure and background operations supporting security and resilience.

Disaster Recovery workflows are also part of the redesigned experience, helping infrastructure teams understand readiness, operational activity, alarms, and recovery processes more clearly. Superna Disaster Recovery Edition complements native storage replication with automation, validation, monitoring, and orchestration designed to make disaster recovery more repeatable and easier to execute under pressure.

Enterprise AirGap is also part of the Superna 2.15 resilience experience. AirGap provides an additional isolation layer for critical data and recovery workflows, helping organizations reduce exposure and strengthen their resilience strategy alongside Data Security and Disaster Recovery.

“Cyber resilience depends on making the right decisions quickly, especially when critical data is under threat,” said Joe Noonan, CPO at Superna. “v2.15 is designed around clarity, helping customers see what matters, understand the context, and move confidently from detection through investigation, response, readiness, recovery, and isolation.”

The release builds on Superna’s Cyberstorage approach, which applies security and resilience controls directly at the data layer. Data Security Edition provides behavioral ransomware detection, automated response, auditing, investigation, and security integrations. Disaster Recovery Edition provides storage-aware recovery orchestration and continuous readiness validation. Enterprise AirGap adds an additional isolation layer for critical data and recovery workflows.

v2.15 of the Superna Cyberstorage Platform is available now for all existing and prospective customers.