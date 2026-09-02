Edge Case launches Guardian, an AI platform for tracking risk across autonomous systems

Edge Case launched Guardian, an AI-driven platform that connects safety analysis, engineering data, and operational signals to give teams a continuous understanding of how system risk evolves.

At launch, Guardian will support some of the world’s most advanced autonomous platforms, with six customer agreements already signed across both commercial and defense.

Guardian builds on Edge Case’s decades of experience in safety engineering and its work with organizations developing and deploying autonomous and complex systems. The platform reflects what the company has learned through that work, bringing its deep safety expertise into software that can scale with its customers.

“Complex systems operate in environments where risk is constantly changing, whether that’s an autonomous vehicle or a defense platform in the field,” said Nathan Parker, CEO of Edge Case. “We built Guardian to give teams a continuous system-level understanding of risk, so issues surface when teams still have the best opportunity to act.”

Turning safety evidence into continuous intelligence

Safety development programs have a long list of requirements, including system designs, hazard analyses, test artifacts, and safety claims. Guardian brings these inputs together in a Digital Safety Twin, a living model of the system that helps teams:

Connect safety analysis, engineering information, and system behavior in one system-level view

Identify how changes in software, hardware, or design may affect system risk

Generate and review safety artifacts with source-linked evidence

Track hazards, mitigations, and supporting evidence across the development lifecycle

Give safety, engineering, and program teams a shared basis for informed decisions

By shifting safety from a one time review to a continuous capability, Guardian is designed to help organizations identify issues earlier and keep their safety case current as their systems evolve.

Supporting partner’s path to autonomous operations

Spanning defense and commercial autonomy, Guardian provides earlier insight into a system’s safety profile during design. This allows teams to identify and address hazards as they make design decisions, before those risks become harder and more expensive to fix.

A hazard found during design can be addressed easily, while a problem discovered after deployment could affect an entire fleet. Guardian helps teams find risks early, when they still have the time and flexibility to make thoughtful engineering decisions.