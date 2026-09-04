Synology ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 improves AI-driven security

Synology launched ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 (APM 2.0), the latest software update for its ActiveProtect data protection appliances.

This release introduces expanded platform coverage, cross-platform recovery, and enhanced security, with future updates bringing AI-driven threat mitigation.

“Managing fragmented backup infrastructure drives up costs and slows recovery. The ActiveProtect appliance unites purpose-built storage with powerful data management software into a single, predictable investment,” said Jia-Yu Liu, EVP of the Synology Data Protection Group. “APM 2.0 builds on that value, enabling organizations to safeguard their entire hybrid infrastructure through one centralized, scalable solution.”

Expanded platform coverage

APM 2.0 extends protection to Amazon EC2, Azure VM, Proxmox VE, Nutanix AHV, and Google Workspace. Cross-platform recovery allows workloads to be backed up and restored across different environments, supporting both disaster recovery and seamless workload migration.

Backup destinations have also expanded. ActiveProtect Vault now supports a wider range of Synology NAS, while Azure Blob Storage joins the list of supported copy and tiering targets.

Backups stored in Amazon S3 Storage or Azure Blob Storage can be restored directly into either Amazon EC2 and Azure VM as a Cloud DR strategy without routing through on-premises hardware, significantly reducing recovery times.

AI-driven proactive resiliency

ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 adds software-based storage encryption at the volume level to secure data at rest. Backup data and system configurations remain inaccessible in the event of drive theft or hardware loss.

The upcoming APM 2.1 update will add AI/ML anomaly detection, tracking each backup version for shifts in change rate, file modifications, mass deletions, and entropy. Suspicious backup copies will be moved to quarantine for administrators to investigate, limiting the risk of backup contamination. The model learns from those outcomes to improve accuracy and reduce false positives.

APM 2.1 will also scan backups for malware before restoration, using integrated third-party antivirus software such as Microsoft Defender, Bitdefender, and ESET. If malware is detected in the most recent backup, Auto Fallback restores the latest clean version instead.

Availability

ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 is available for all DP Series appliances.