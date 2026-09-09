Securin Platform helps security teams prove when attack paths are closed

Securin has announced the general availability of the Securin Platform, an AI-native Preemptive Exposure Management platform designed to answer three questions security teams struggle with every day: What can attackers actually exploit? What should we fix first? And did the fix actually work?

The platform brings attack surface discovery, vulnerability and threat intelligence, vulnerability management, offensive validation and remediation into one continuous workflow. Instead of handing security teams another list of vulnerabilities ranked by severity, Securin identifies the exposures and attack paths that create real risk, helps teams prioritize and remediate them, and retests defenses to verify that the path to compromise has actually been closed.

The idea is simple: stop chasing theoretical risks and build a defense you can validate. Security teams have spent years collecting more findings than they can act on: more scanners, more dashboards, more threat feeds and more tickets. But a vulnerability’s severity score alone doesn’t show whether an attacker can reach it, chain it with other weaknesses or is already exploiting it in the wild.

At the same time, trying to exploit every potential weakness in a live production environment is neither practical nor responsible.

Securin is built around that distinction. Where an exposure can be safely validated, the platform proves whether an attack path works. Where direct exploitation isn’t appropriate, Securin uses real-world threat and vulnerability intelligence to determine what deserves attention. The result is prioritization based on evidence of attacker behavior, not severity scores alone.

“An attacker doesn’t need every exposure to be exploitable. They need one path that works,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, CEO of Securin. “Our job is to find that path before they do, prove it’s real and confirm when it’s closed. And where direct validation isn’t appropriate, we use intelligence about what attackers are actually doing in the wild. Bringing those two things together – proof where we can get it and real intelligence everywhere else – is what makes Securin different.”

From finding a vulnerability to proving it’s fixed

Most cybersecurity tools address one part of exposure management, leaving security teams to connect findings, threat intelligence, validation and remediation themselves.

The Securin Platform brings those functions together:

Securin Surface discovers unknown, unmanaged and forgotten internet-facing assets from an attacker’s perspective.

discovers unknown, unmanaged and forgotten internet-facing assets from an attacker’s perspective. Securin Signals uses vulnerability and threat intelligence to identify what attackers are weaponizing and exploiting in the real world.

uses vulnerability and threat intelligence to identify what attackers are weaponizing and exploiting in the real world. Securin Exposure brings findings from scanners, cloud, endpoint, application security and other systems into a single, prioritized remediation queue.

brings findings from scanners, cloud, endpoint, application security and other systems into a single, prioritized remediation queue. Securin Validate safely tests real attack paths to determine whether exposures can actually lead to compromise, then retests fixes to verify those paths are closed.

safely tests real attack paths to determine whether exposures can actually lead to compromise, then retests fixes to verify those paths are closed. Securin VERA , Securin’s multi-agent AI framework, connects the process across discovery, prioritization, validation and remediation, reducing manual handoffs between tools and teams.

, Securin’s multi-agent AI framework, connects the process across discovery, prioritization, validation and remediation, reducing manual handoffs between tools and teams. Securin Assure provides managed vulnerability management and penetration testing services for organizations that need additional capacity.

Together, the platform creates a continuous loop: discover → prioritize → validate → remediate → verify.

The goal is not to produce another backlog of security findings. It is to give every exposure a clear next step – either validated and remediated, or prioritized using evidence of how attackers are operating in the real world.

“A finding marked ‘resolved’ doesn’t necessarily mean the exposure is gone or the business is safer,” said Hitesh Kapoor, CPO at Securin. “Security teams need to know the difference between something that has been checked off a list and something we’ve actually proven no longer provides a path to compromise. Securin gives them that evidence.”