Zscaler Agentic SOC combines AI agents with zero trust telemetry

Zscaler has announced Zscaler Agentic SOC, a new approach to security operations built to proactively reduce exposures, scale human expertise and stop AI-driven attacks at machine speed. Simply layering in AI capabilities onto the existing security stack will not provide the protection needed. Zscaler is delivering a new solution to the security operations center (SOC), purpose-built from the ground up with an AI-first approach to detect, investigate, and stop threats at machine speed.

Threat landscape is defined by speed and stealth as AI-driven attacks move faster than SOC teams can manually correlate, analyze, and remediate. Threatlabz, Zscaler’s global research team, is also seeing a rise in evasive tactics, including the use of trusted sites to host attacks, abuse of legitimate remote management tools, and browser-based attacks.

Zscaler Agentic SOC is built to meet that challenge by combining unique Zscaler telemetry, the world’s largest decoy mesh network, expert-validated agents, integrated Zscaler Zero Trust controls, and customers’ third-party controls to detect threats earlier and automate containment at machine speed.

To power Agentic SOC, Zscaler has partnered with leading frontier AI labs, including Anthropic and OpenAI. By integrating their frontier models alongside Zscaler’s proprietary threat intelligence and zero trust telemetry, Zscaler is able to deliver AI agents that reason with greater depth, accuracy, and explainability than any single model or approach could achieve alone.

This extends beyond threat detection, with Zscaler’s open platform approach enabling direct integration with frontier models, allowing security teams to ingest vulnerability findings and operationalize them within their SOC workflows. This collaboration reflects Zscaler’s commitment to building on the best available AI that includes speed, reliability and transparency that security operations demand.

“AI-driven attacks are moving faster than traditional SOC models were ever designed to handle,” said Deepen Desai, EVP of Cybersecurity at Zscaler. “Agentic SOC is a fundamental rethinking of security operations, built with agentic capabilities at its core to reduce exposures proactively, extend human expertise with AI agents and contain threats at machine speed. With unmatched inline telemetry, specialized AI agents and closed-loop remediation, Zscaler is giving security teams the visibility and control they need to outpace modern attackers.”

“The past year has made one thing clear: AI attacks are fundamentally changing the threat landscape, operating at a speed, scale, and level of adaptability that looks very different from traditional human-led activity,” said Allie Mellen, principal analyst and author of Code War: How Nations Hack, Spy, and Shape the Digital Battlefield. “To defend effectively, organizations must double down on the fundamentals — Zero Trust principles, preventing data exfiltration, limiting access, and making AI attacks as expensive as possible.”

Reimagining SecOps: The Zscaler differentiation

Unified exposure and threat management: Zscaler connects proactive attack surface reduction with reactive threat defense in a single platform, enriching context and accelerating protection.

Zscaler connects proactive attack surface reduction with reactive threat defense in a single platform, enriching context and accelerating protection. Unmatched zero trust telemetry: Zscaler sits inline, capturing network, identity, endpoint, cloud and AI insights across its 750 billion daily zero trust transactions that security teams can operationalize for real-time detection and response.

Zscaler sits inline, capturing network, identity, endpoint, cloud and AI insights across its 750 billion daily zero trust transactions that security teams can operationalize for real-time detection and response. Specialized AI agents built on frontline experience: Zscaler AI agents have been trained and continuously tuned on more than 10 years of frontline SOC, managed detection and response and threat-hunting experience, informed by threat intelligence derived from thousands of customer environments globally.

Zscaler AI agents have been trained and continuously tuned on more than 10 years of frontline SOC, managed detection and response and threat-hunting experience, informed by threat intelligence derived from thousands of customer environments globally. Closed-loop inline remediation: Zscaler automatically contains threats at machine speed with native inline controls that can isolate compromised users, block command-and-control communications, and cut off lateral movement. Integrations with customers’ third-party tooling provide increased options for nuanced responses to active threats.

“Our team was drowning in alert noise, forcing top analysts into triage instead of proactive threat hunting,” said Andrea Liccardi, Sr. Cybersecurity Manager, Maire Tecnimont. “Zscaler Agentic SOC gives us full attack-path context using telemetry we already had in place, helping our team move from fragmented signals to faster, more informed decisions. Zscaler has proven to be one of our most valuable cybersecurity partners, continuously helping us improve operational efficiency, visibility, and our ability to focus our analysts on what really matters.”

Open platform integration

Zscaler Agentic SOC seamlessly integrates with your existing security ecosystem, pulling in third-party data to contextualize risks and threats. By triggering automated outbound actions, it proactively eliminates exposures and contains attacks at machine speed.

Key features of Zscaler Agentic SOC: