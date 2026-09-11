Automox Mitigation Worklets cut endpoint exposure to unpatchable flaws

Automox has announced its AI-speed Mitigation Worklet Pipeline, which automates mitigation to reduce risk from the increased volume and velocity of frontier-model AI vulnerabilities. Now the time from vulnerability disclosure to exposure mitigation is shortened from days or weeks to minutes or hours.

Since 2019, Automox Worklets have mitigated risk across billions of policy runs and millions of endpoints. A Worklet is an automation that takes verifiable action on an endpoint, whether that’s enforcing a configuration, installing software, or mitigating a vulnerability. Since most frontier-model vulnerabilities are not immediately patchable, mitigation has become a critical lever for reducing cybersecurity risk.

These additions give IT and security teams the speed and confidence to act on unpatchable vulnerabilities that require an endpoint configuration change or temporary workaround.

AI-assisted research has enabled vulnerability tools to find more risk than ever before. Patch Tuesday proves it: this week’s release shipped a historic 973 CVEs, the largest on record. But finding isn’t fixing. Teams still lose hours interpreting advisories, writing their own scripts, and testing changes before anything reaches an endpoint. Automox Mitigation Worklets fix that.

The automated Automox pipeline evaluates each unpatchable vulnerability and drafts each Worklet with AI, enabling a mitigation to reach the catalog within hours of disclosure. Critically, before anything reaches an Automox customer or the platform’s Worklet catalog, it runs through multiple quality and security checks, including human review and testing. Vetted and human-approved Worklets are published to the Automox Worklet Catalog and searchable by CVE or Mitigations category, but they stay fully under customer control: customers choose which to run, which endpoints to target, and when.

“AI is increasing the speed of vulnerability discovery and exploitation, and Automox Mitigation Worklets are designed to close that gap,” said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. “AI tooling analyzes the disclosure and generates a fix within minutes or hours. Automox then reviews and tests before release. Customers can then confidently run the mitigation across every endpoint in scope, reducing their exposure faster than ever before.”

What’s new

AI-speed Automated Vulnerability Mitigation Pipeline

Mitigation Worklets: ready-to-use, vulnerability-associated automation for unpatchable configuration changes and temporary workarounds

Worklet discovery by CVE or Mitigations category: customers search for an applicable mitigation the same way they search for a vulnerability

FixNow for urgent exposure: immediate evaluation and remediation when timing matters

Verification through Activity Log and Policy Results: evidence that a mitigation actually executed

The automated mitigation pipeline is the latest component of Automox’s full-flex endpoint management platform. As the company moves toward its vision of future-proofing IT and cybersecurity, AI-speed mitigation joins a summer of high-impact launches including its best-in-class MCP server, Canopy Jamf and Intune orchestration, and its Tenable integration.

Automox combines patching with flexible endpoint automation, empowering IT and security teams to respond to both patchable and unpatchable vulnerabilities with speed and confidence. Mitigation Worklets are available now to customers with Worklet Catalog access.