Bitsight connects threat intelligence and exposure monitoring across the supply chain

Bitsight access to a broad risk dataset, combining threat intelligence and continuous exposure monitoring to help teams mitigate risk across the supply chain.

“The surge in third-party-originating cybersecurity breaches demands a fundamental shift in how cybersecurity leaders and their teams manage third-party cybersecurity risks,” said Gartner. “Cybersecurity leaders must shift from a prevention-only mindset to one that prioritizes quick detection, minimizes the impact of incidents, and thoughtfully leverages AI to improve processes.”

Yet most organizations remain too separated in structure, workflow, and data to make this shift. Security operations teams have visibility into exposure and threats facing their own enterprise but lack the same visibility and reach across the extended supply chain. Third-party risk teams can coordinate with at-risk vendors but frequently lack the threat intelligence to proactively engage. As a result, third-parties account for almost half of enterprise breaches, up over 60% from last year.

Bitsight is bridging this divide by enabling security and risk teams with the ability to operate from a single intelligence platform to identify exposure across the supply chain, add real-time context to active threats, and prioritize remediation workflows and activities.

The new capabilities that connect teams and bring trusted cyber risk intelligence directly into AI workflows include:

Bitsight Beacon (now generally available) addresses one of the hardest challenges facing security leaders, organizations usually have limited and delayed visibility into exposure across their supply chain, making it an impossible attack surface to secure. Bitsight Beacon continuously monitors critical vendors for exposure and vulnerabilities, malicious activity, intrusion, stolen credentials, and compromise—giving security teams what they need to investigate and risk teams what they need to drive vendor action.

(now generally available) addresses one of the hardest challenges facing security leaders, organizations usually have limited and delayed visibility into exposure across their supply chain, making it an impossible attack surface to secure. Bitsight Beacon continuously monitors critical vendors for exposure and vulnerabilities, malicious activity, intrusion, stolen credentials, and compromise—giving security teams what they need to investigate and risk teams what they need to drive vendor action. Bitsight Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agentic capabilities help customers manage growing alert volumes without adding more manual analysis. MCP and agents bring Bitsight’s continuously updated intelligence directly into AI-enabled workflows, grounding analysis and decisions in trusted cyber-risk context. In just one month, more than 400 customers signed up for early access, underscoring the need for trusted intelligence in AI-enabled workflows.

“AI is upending the threat landscape,” said John Clancy, CEO of Bitsight. “As models advance, every connection across the supply chain becomes a potential path for business disruption. Bitsight is uniquely positioned to help risk and security leaders meet this moment, opening access to over a decade of contextualized, prioritized, supply chain intelligence to mitigate risk.”

Helping customers manage risk

By connecting exposure with active threat intelligence and business context, the platform is helping customers solve three of their greatest challenges.

Too many signals, less certainty about what matters. Bitsight continuously maps assets, technologies, vulnerabilities, vendors and dependencies to show where exposures exist and what they affect.

Bitsight continuously maps assets, technologies, vulnerabilities, vendors and dependencies to show where exposures exist and what they affect. Threats moving faster than teams can respond. Bitsight connects exposure with active threat intelligence and business context to identify what requires immediate action.

Bitsight connects exposure with active threat intelligence and business context to identify what requires immediate action. Disconnected processes slowing action. Bitsight gives security teams the technical evidence to investigate and risk teams the context to drive remediation—all from the same intelligence.

“Discovering and validating areas of concentrated risk across a large digital footprint can be challenging,” said Jason Adams, Director of cybersecurity at Cornerstone Building Brands. “Bitsight makes it easy by automatically digesting thousands of risk vectors into an at-a-glance view so we can quickly pinpoint risks by severity, prioritize remediation efforts and drive continuous improvement.”