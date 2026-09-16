Nozomi Compass helps industrial teams manage OT assets and vulnerabilities

Nozomi Networks announced Nozomi Compass, an OT asset and service management platform designed to help organizations manage industrial assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures. The platform brings asset data, remediation workflows, and operational processes together, reducing reliance on spreadsheets, IT ticketing systems, and manual workflows that may not account for OT requirements.

“Nozomi Compass underpins our vision to provide a single source of truth for visibility, threat detection, governed workflows, compliance evidence, and trusted AI-enabled operational decision-making,” said Andrea Carcano, CEO of Nozomi Networks. “Until now, operators have been working with an ineffective IT-native toolset to service their OT assets. As industrial organizations incorporate AI automation to keep pace with today’s threat and regulatory landscape, they cannot live in the unknown. Compass is the foundation that allows teams to move quickly with confidence.”

Built on Nozomi’s real-time, first-party asset data, Compass gives industrial organizations a real-time OT system of record and process-safe workflows to plan, approve, execute, and prove every change. As vulnerability discovery continues to outpace manual remediation, this framework of unified CPS security and OT service management gives industrial organizations the source of truth they need. It is the foundation for safely adopting autonomous and agentic OT and IoT workflows grounded in real operational and threat context with a human always part of the process. Nozomi Compass turns AI-speed action into governed, auditable outcomes without risking uptime or safety.

Key capabilities of Nozomi Compass will include:

A trusted OT system of record: Built on Nozomi’s real-time, first-party OT and IoT asset data, replacing stale spreadsheets, imported records, and IT-first configuration databases with a single current source of truth.

Built on Nozomi’s real-time, first-party OT and IoT asset data, replacing stale spreadsheets, imported records, and IT-first configuration databases with a single current source of truth. OT-native workflows: Purpose-built for how industrial environments operate, incorporating OT-safe processes, Purdue-level relationships, safety criticality, and full lifecycle history into every asset record and workflow logic.

Purpose-built for how industrial environments operate, incorporating OT-safe processes, Purdue-level relationships, safety criticality, and full lifecycle history into every asset record and workflow logic. Governed change and risk decisions: Live risk and safety context, traceable approvals, consequence-based risk scoring, and compensating controls create a defensible record of what was authorized, changed, and completed.

Live risk and safety context, traceable approvals, consequence-based risk scoring, and compensating controls create a defensible record of what was authorized, changed, and completed. Continuous compliance evidence: Audit-ready evidence mapped to frameworks including NERC CIP, IEC 62443, NIS2 and TSA, generated continuously to reduce manual effort.

Audit-ready evidence mapped to frameworks including NERC CIP, IEC 62443, NIS2 and TSA, generated continuously to reduce manual effort. An open foundation for enterprise workflows and AI: Governed OT data flows into the EAM, CMDB, ITAM, ITSM, SIEM and SOAR tools customers already run, while giving AI-driven tools the clean, contextual OT data they need to operate safely.

Nozomi Compass marks the next step in Nozomi’s platform vision to unify cyber-physical systems security and operational technology service management on a single foundation that gives customers the confidence they understand what is happening across their operational environment and control what happens next. Rather than retrofitting a generic IT platform for OT service management, Compass is built directly on the same real-time asset intelligence that powers Vantage, Nozomi’s cyber-physical security platform, giving customers a unified, current system of record and action.

“OT and IT service management have always spoken different languages,” said Moreno Carullo, CTO at Nozomi Networks. “Nozomi Compass is purpose-built around how industrial operations work, including safety windows, process dependencies, and physical consequences, so teams can finally govern change and prove compliance without forcing OT data into an IT-shaped box.”