Abnormal AI brings governance, cloud security, and threat investigation into one suite

Abnormal AI has unveiled the newest additions to its AI Security suite, designed to help enterprises adopt AI securely while protecting against new threats created or accelerated by AI.

The suite brings together Abnormal AI Governance, which is generally available, and AI Cloud Security, previously announced in private preview, with three newly announced products: AI Employee Guardrails, AI Agent Security, and AI Security Workbench.

Enterprises are adopting AI across nearly every part of the business with employees using generative AI tools and agents as part of their daily workflows. At the same time, attackers are using AI to increase the speed, scale, and sophistication of their operations.

For security teams, the challenge is no longer just whether AI is being used. They need to understand which AI tools and agents are operating in their environment, who or what has access to sensitive systems and data, whether that activity is consistent with expected behavior, and how to respond when it is not. Abnormal’s AI Security suite is designed to address those challenges through a unified platform powered by behavioral AI.

“Advances in AI are changing the risk profile for organizations around the world,” said Evan Reiser, CEO and Founder of Abnormal AI. “That makes understanding human and non-human identity and behavior more important. Security teams need to understand who is acting, what access they have, what normal behavior looks like, and when something meaningfully changes. That is the security problem Abnormal was built to solve, and we are now extending that approach to enterprise AI. Enterprises need one platform that sees and understands behavior for employees, agents, and cloud infrastructure, because that’s how these risks actually surface.”

Abnormal’s AI Security suite

The AI Security suite is organized around five security needs created by enterprise AI adoption:

AI Governance: Helps organizations discover and understand AI use across the enterprise, including sanctioned and unsanctioned applications. Security teams can evaluate AI applications, understand adoption and usage, establish policies, gain visibility into AI-related spend, and maintain evidence to support governance, audit, and compliance programs.

Helps organizations discover and understand AI use across the enterprise, including sanctioned and unsanctioned applications. Security teams can evaluate AI applications, understand adoption and usage, establish policies, gain visibility into AI-related spend, and maintain evidence to support governance, audit, and compliance programs. AI Cloud Security: Extends behavioral detection to cloud environments to stop AI-driven cloud breaches. AI Cloud Security helps organizations identify unmanaged or potentially malicious AI activity, understand the identities and resources involved, surface security and posture risks, and investigate behavior across production cloud environments.

Extends behavioral detection to cloud environments to stop AI-driven cloud breaches. AI Cloud Security helps organizations identify unmanaged or potentially malicious AI activity, understand the identities and resources involved, surface security and posture risks, and investigate behavior across production cloud environments. AI Employee Guardrails: Enables organizations to govern generative AI tool and AI-enabled application use across the enterprise. Security teams can apply usage policies at the point of use and provide real-time guidance or block activity that presents security or data risk.

Enables organizations to govern generative AI tool and AI-enabled application use across the enterprise. Security teams can apply usage policies at the point of use and provide real-time guidance or block activity that presents security or data risk. AI Agent Security: Lets security teams identify and monitor first-party and third-party AI agents. The product connects agents to the identities, systems, permissions, and resources associated with them, then monitors their activity for unexpected or potentially risky behavior. This gives organizations a way to govern agents not simply based on what they are allowed to do, but on how they actually behave.

Lets security teams identify and monitor first-party and third-party AI agents. The product connects agents to the identities, systems, permissions, and resources associated with them, then monitors their activity for unexpected or potentially risky behavior. This gives organizations a way to govern agents not simply based on what they are allowed to do, but on how they actually behave. AI Security Workbench: Gives security teams a purpose-built environment for investigating threats across behavioral security data. Security engineers can use AI-assisted investigation and analysis to explore activity across identities and systems, identify patterns that merit investigation, and develop new detections and response workflows without relying solely on manually constructed queries and rules.

The suite addresses both sides of the enterprise AI security challenge: enabling organizations to adopt AI with greater visibility and control, while helping defend against threats involving AI agents, identities, and cloud infrastructure.

“Security teams should not have to choose between enabling AI and controlling the risk that comes with it,” said Reiser. “The goal is to give them enough visibility and context to let the business move quickly, while recognizing when an employee, an account, or an autonomous agent starts doing something it should not be doing.”