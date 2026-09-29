Postman adds security controls for AI agents, APIs, and MCP servers

Postman has announced the general availability of Fabric Gateway, a protocol-agnostic control plane for governing how AI agents, LLMs, and MCP servers discover and interact with APIs, tools, and other agents. With Fabric Gateway, organizations can securely connect AI agents to their APIs while centrally controlling what agents can discover, access, and do without introducing fragmented tools or one-off integrations.

As enterprises rapidly deploy AI agents, they are discovering that existing infrastructure was designed for applications and human users, not autonomous systems that continuously collaborate across APIs. According to Gartner, “the rise of AI workloads will render the capabilities of existing API gateways outdated, prompting 80% of organizations to replace or significantly supplement them by 2029.”

Furthermore, “as AI agents proliferate, robust support for emerging protocols, such as model context protocol (MCP) and agent-to-agent (A2A) communications, is essential to prevent unauthorized or unmanaged AI interactions.”

“We have long predicted that every company would become API-first, but the rise of agentic AI has turned this into a mandate. If your agents cannot see or securely access your APIs, your business will become irrelevant,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO of Postman. “Organizations need infrastructure that governs what agents can discover, what they can access, and what actions they are authorized to take. Fabric Gateway provides this control layer that lets enterprises securely connect AI agents to the APIs, tools, and services that power their businesses.”

With Postman Fabric Gateway, organizations can route, govern, and observe LLMs, MCP servers, agents, and internal APIs through one gateway, deployed inside their own cloud. Rather than overseeing only runtime traffic, Fabric Gateway provides a single workflow spanning API and agent discovery, design, identity, policy, and governance across the entire lifecycle.

Key capabilities include: