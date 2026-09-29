Vega II brings security-trained AI and lasting memory to the SOC

Vega has introduced Vega II, its biggest platform release since emerging from stealth. The update brings frontier AI trained for security operations into the SOC, gives teams a lasting record of what they have learned, and removes the legacy SIEM and data pipeline barriers that have kept vital information out of reach.

With Vega II, every security team has the harness for cyber defense: the system where AI runs detection, triage, and investigation as an autonomous loop, directed by the judgment of their best defenders, and spanning every source they were forced to keep out of the SIEM.

“AI gave attackers a head start. It doesn’t have to give them the future,” said Shay Sandler, CEO of Vega. “Two years ago, we founded Vega on one conviction: the SOC has a new operator, AI agents, and they need all your data, the knowledge and judgment of your best defenders, and a model post-trained for agentic cyber defense. With Vega II, every team finally has the harness, the model, and the speed to win the fight.”

Why now

Adversaries adopt frontier models the week they ship. Defenders answer with reasoning never tuned for cyber defense, facts lost when the case closes, and data held behind connectors and pipeline projects. And generic AI is slow: it reasons from scratch on every alert while the attacker keeps moving. An agent can’t reason with expertise it never had, apply what it never learned, or investigate what it can’t reach. Break the barriers keeping frontier AI from becoming extraordinary cyber defense, and the next era belongs to the defenders.

The harness and the model, built for the fight

Agentic Cyber Defense demands a purpose-built model, lasting memory of the environment, and access to all data wherever it is stored. With Vega II, teams can: