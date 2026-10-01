DeepKeep’s AI Lens flags coding agent data leaks and routes destructive commands for approval

DeepKeep has announced AI Lens for Developers, a new extension to the company’s AI usage control and runtime protection modules to secure software developers and their coding agents that can write, modify, and execute code on their behalf.

The capability gives security teams policy enforcement, audit visibility, and runtime security over coding agents such as Cursor and Claude Code, closing a critical gap most security programs have ever had to cover before.

90% of developers use AI coding agents at work at least weekly, creating a growing security problem. These endpoint agents can read local files, run shell commands, and call MCP tools directly on that developer’s machine. Security teams have no way to see what these agents are doing with that access, let alone stop it. This shift, with its increased role for agents in the software development life cycle (SDLC), has code moving from prompt to production with far less human review at each step.

DeepKeep’s AI Lens for Developers deploys guardrails and full-time monitoring that target how developers actually work, tracking and filtering what developers and their agents are doing. Built as a light plug-in rather than a full endpoint agent, AI Lens catches agent activity before and after it runs, allowing security teams to get coverage without adding a new endpoint client footprint to developer machines.

AI Lens flags credentials, tokens, and passwords that can leak through prompts and attached files, and catches insecure code patterns in what an agent generates, such as a function missing authentication. Destructive commands are flagged and sent for human approval before they run, and teams can set custom key-phrase detection to flag sensitive code sections or internal repositories by name.

Every session produces a full audit log, including device ID, prompt content, and user ID, so security teams have a record of what happened even after a developer adjusts a blocked request and tries again. Administrators set policy through a Policy Hub, configuring rules by role or across the organization to block categories like personally identifiable information (PII), credentials, or destructive commands.

Hooks built into the coding agent intercept prompts, shell commands, file reads, and MCP tool calls before and after they run, and route each one to DeepKeep’s system for an allow, block, or audit decision.

“Developers have more permissions and access than almost anyone else in the organization, and coding agents now act with full autonomy and responsibility. The risk is real, as the recent OpenAI and Hugging Face incident showed, where AI agents were able to access and exploit external systems during testing,” said Ofer Rotberg, VP Product of DeepKeep.

“It is essential for CISOs to maintain visibility into what’s happening inside these tools, not just whether they’re approved on paper. Security teams must monitor every agent action and block harmful behaviour in real time, instead of sitting and waiting for the next incident.”

AI Lens for Developers supports Cursor and Claude Code today, with GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, Lovable, Windsurf, and more coming soon. It is available now as part of DeepKeep’s wider, dedicated AI security platform.