RadarFirst helps teams investigate AI bias, data exposure and unintended actions

RadarFirst has announced the general availability of Radar AI Incident Management, a purpose-built solution that helps organizations investigate, manage, and document AI-related incidents.

As organizations deploy AI across customer experiences, employee workflows, business operations, and decision-making processes, adverse events can create risks that span privacy, security, legal, compliance, and product teams. Harmful outputs, biased outcomes, sensitive data exposure, unexpected AI actions, and policy failures can quickly require a coordinated response.

Radar AI Incident Management provides a centralized, structured process for capturing the facts and evidence needed to evaluate potential harm across categories such as bias and discrimination, harmful outputs, privacy, safety, and policy violations. By bringing together incident context, including relevant information about the AI system and its role, the solution helps teams apply defined harm thresholds, make consistent determinations, and document the decisions, approvals, and actions that follow.

“AI adoption is moving quickly, but operational readiness has not kept pace,” said Zach Burnett, CEO of RadarFirst. “Organizations need more than policies describing how AI should be used. They need an AI incident system of record: a shared, defensible account of the harm identified, the evidence considered, the thresholds applied, and how the organization responded. Radar AI Incident Management gives leaders the structure and accountability they need to make consistent decisions and act with confidence.”

The solution is designed to work alongside an organization’s existing privacy, security, and compliance processes. It gives AI incidents the specialized structure they require while helping the teams already responsible for incident response collaborate through a shared record. This approach allows organizations to address AI-specific risks without creating another operational silo.

Key capabilities include:

AI-specific intake that captures the system involved, the organization’s relationship to it, the incident context, how AI contributed, potential harms, and affected parties.

Investigation and evidence management for documenting findings, supporting materials, and the role AI played in the event.

Mitigation and corrective-action tracking that records what was done to contain the incident, address its effects, and reduce the likelihood of recurrence.

Cross-functional response workflows that bring privacy, legal, compliance, security, product, risk, and business teams together around a shared incident record.

Consistent documentation of assessments, decisions, approvals, and actions.

Structured processes designed to adapt as AI regulations, organizational policies, and industry practices evolve.

“AI incidents introduce questions that conventional incident workflows were never designed to answer,” said Alex Layng, Vice President of Product at RadarFirst. “Teams need to know which AI system was involved, how it influenced the outcome, what harm occurred, and what corrective action was taken. We designed Radar AI Incident Management to capture that context while bringing the investigation, evidence, and cross-functional response together in one coordinated record.”

Radar AI Incident Management addresses incidents involving inaccurate or harmful AI-generated content, unfair or discriminatory outcomes, sensitive information, unintended autonomous actions, model drift, policy violations, and systems operating outside approved guardrails.

The launch expands the RadarFirst platform, which supports organizations across the AI lifecycle. Radar AI Risk helps organizations inventory AI systems, assess inherent risk, apply policies and guardrails, and monitor systems over time. Radar AI Incident Management provides the operational process for investigating and responding to issues as they arise.

The platform also includes Radar Privacy for privacy incident assessment and response and Radar Compliance for configurable regulatory and operational workflows.

For more than a decade, RadarFirst has helped highly regulated organizations operationalize complex incident and regulatory decisions through structured, repeatable, and defensible processes. Radar AI Incident Management applies that experience to the emerging challenge of responding to AI-related harm at scale.