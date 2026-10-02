Critical FortiMail zero-day exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-104286)

Fortinet is warning customers that attackers are exploiting a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-104286) in FortiMail, its email security gateway.

Fortinet says the flaw has been reported to be exploited in the wild, and urges customers to apply the workaround it shared until fixes are available.

About CVE-2026-104286

“An Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory (‘Path Traversal’) [CWE-22] and Improper Neutralization of NULL Byte or NULL Character [CWE-158] vulnerability may allow an unauthenticated attacker to write arbitrary files on the underlying system via crafted HTTP or HTTPS requests,” the company said in a security advisory published on October 1, 2026.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added CVE-2026-104286 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog the same day, and gave US federal civilian agencies until October 4, 2026, to address it.

The vulnerability, with a CVSSv3 score of 9.8, was discovered internally by Gwendal Guégniaud of the company’s Product Security team.

The flaw affects FortiMail 8.0.0 through 8.0.1, 7.6.0 through 7.6.6, 7.4.0 through 7.4.8, and 7.2.0 through 7.2.9.

Fortinet will fix it in versions 8.0.2, 7.6.7 and 7.4.9, which have not been released, and advises 7.2 users to upgrade to the 7.4 branch or above.

Until the patch is available, customers can disable support for IBE, FortiMail’s identity-based encryption feature, with these CLI commands:

config system encryption ibe set status disable end

Alternatively, administrators can block internet access to the management interface or restrict it to a trusted private network.

Fortinet’s researchers have also shared the files, IP addresses and log entries tied to the attacks so that administrators can check whether their FortiMail appliances have been compromised.

Fortinet did not share details about when or where the attacks were spotted, how many systems were compromised, or who was behind them.