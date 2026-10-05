doxx.net has launched the open beta of its Agentic Defined Networking (ADN) platform, which lets people and their agents create their own private, secure networks, communicate with no servers in the middle, and get started with no personal information required.

The platform gives agents an environment with defined connectivity and built-in threat protection, helping prevent them from reaching known malicious destinations while they browse and act on a user’s behalf.

The company also announced $38 Million in Series A funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Animo Ventures and Focal.vc. Joel De La Garza, partner at Andreessen Horowitz, joins the doxx.net board.

doxx.net gives people and their agents a parallel, private network they can build on: browse privately, transfer files directly, connect devices and agents, and communicate peer to peer. The technology is built for everyone, from everyday users browsing privately, to advanced users connecting home networks and agents, to journalists in censored regions reaching the open internet.

“Have you ever had your agents configure your network, lease public IP addresses, and set up your security policy, to then discover you can call your friends through your own private network with no one in the middle? No record of the call? No phone company involved, where your phone is also the server?” asked CEO Barrett Lyon after the first call on the network. “That was our first freedom call.”

Built for the agent era

AI agents are browsing, communicating, accessing services, and taking action on behalf of users. That creates a new security problem: an agent can encounter a fake login page, a malware-hosting site, or another malicious destination while operating with its user’s data, accounts, and authority.

doxx.net gives people and agents a private, policy-defined networking environment with DNS-level threat protection that blocks known and emerging malicious destinations before an agent or person connects. Since December 2025, doxx.net has blocked more than 38 million threats in closed beta.

Agents on doxx.net get what humans get: their own network identity, private channels to their humans and each other, and the ability to build the network they run on, through a full network API with native MCP support. No other network treats people and their agents as peers on infrastructure one company owns end to end.

“The industry sells privacy as a feature while routing your traffic through rented infrastructure they don’t own and can’t verify,” said Barrett Lyon, founder and CEO of doxx.net. “We physically built something different: a platform where privacy comes from the architecture itself, not a policy document. We do that so people and agents using the network, not third parties, set the terms of their privacy. They know what you search, where you go, and who you talk to. We don’t. And we built the network so we never can.”

“The internet was never designed for privacy,” said Joel De La Garza, partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “doxx.net has built a one-stop privacy stack from first principles, delivering truly private security and communications capabilities, so humans and AI agents can run on a network that is private by architecture, not by marketing promise.”

Secure architecture with user control

Most ‘private networking’ products are just prettier tunnels into public clouds. doxx.net delivers users a parallel, sovereign internet with its own DNS root, IP space, encrypted mesh, and agent-driven networking, so there’s no mystery infrastructure between you and your traffic.

Key benefits include: