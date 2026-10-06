AXON Datum enforces data access policies before AI systems act

AXON Networks has announced AXON Datum, a data management and secure sovereign governance layer that helps service providers, enterprises, and institutions such as governments control how information is accessed, protected and moved in an AI world.

Critical to the success of every telecom and government moving into agentic AI who want the data and AI operating on it to stay under their own control, AXON Datum closes the gap between current data lake architecture and what is necessary to ensure full control and security.

As organizations move from using AI to analyze information toward deploying AI systems that can make decisions and take action, data governance becomes an operational requirement. It is no longer enough to control where data is stored. Organizations need to know where information originated, how it is classified, who or what is authorized to use it, and which policies must apply before that data can influence an automated decision.

AXON Datum addresses this challenge by establishing governance at the data layer. When data enters the environment, Datum records its source, classifies it, and applies policies governing access, residency, use and movement. Those controls remain associated with the data as it moves between systems, applications and AI environments.

AXON Datum works with existing data lakes and storage infrastructure, allowing organizations to set policies based on the type and location of the data, who is requesting access and which regulations apply. Those policies can determine whether data is sent to a hyperscaler or moved outside the organization’s environment. Rather than requiring organizations to replace existing data lakes or storage platforms, AXON Datum adds a governance and sovereignty layer across the existing data environment.

“The move toward agentic AI changes the data-governance problem,” said Kumar Vishwanathan, Chief Product Officer at AXON Networks. “Organizations need to know what the data is, where it came from, who or what can use it, and the policies it must follow it before an AI system is allowed to act. With AXON Datum, those controls can be applied before governed data is used by AI, autonomous networks or other applications.”

With AXON Datum, organizations can:

Classify: Label each dataset by sensitivity and keep that classification throughout its life cycle.

Label each dataset by sensitivity and keep that classification throughout its life cycle. Govern: Set rules for who can use the data, under what conditions and for what purpose.

Set rules for who can use the data, under what conditions and for what purpose. Enforce: Check identity, classification and organizational policy before giving access.

Check identity, classification and organizational policy before giving access. Audit: Maintain a record of data ingestion, access, policy decisions and changes.

AXON Datum blocks and records access requests that don’t meet an organization’s or institution’s policies. Service providers, enterprises and governments can keep sensitive data within a country, jurisdiction or organization, limit access to approved departments, partners and AI systems and maintain ownership as that data is used.

“While agentic AI has the potential to be transformational for enterprises and sovereigns alike in driving automation and driving out OPEX in networks, its impact can be muted if the data it is pointed at is not properly governed,” said Marco Gagiano, SVP: Global Head of Connectivity & C2 at Cassava Technologies.

“AXON Datum is designed to be the governance foundation an organization builds before it deploys its AI layer, not the retrofit it tries to build after something goes wrong. We see AXON Datum as the right way to sequence our governance layer ahead of our agent deployment, and in doing so benefit from knowing our data, and our customers’ data, is ingested and classified properly and enforced automatically and accountably.”

Achieving TM Forum’s Automated Networks Level 4 (AN-4) and future autonomous systems require a complete trust delegation grounded in the data they process. AXON Datum solves this challenge by complementing AXON Maestro’s AI-native AN-4 orchestration with the governance, sovereignty, and control required for autonomous action.

Datum extends that governance into AXON Maestro’s closed-loop operations, giving Maestro information about how data is classified, where it came from and what rules apply. AXON’s Digital Twin compares what is happening in the network with what should be happening and assesses the impact of a proposed change. AXON Neura can then take action and confirm the result. This enforces a complete trust delegate system.