Intellias Agentic ServiceOps applies governed AI across IT operations

Intellias has launched Agentic ServiceOps a managed IT service that applies governed agentic AI across IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM), from the service desk to the infrastructure behind it. It helps organizations resolve more IT work end to end, breaking the link between rising complexity and rising costs.

Intellias’ Agentic ServiceOps adds an Intelligent Orchestrator Layer to clients’ existing IT service management and IT operations management environments, building on the systems they already run rather than replacing them. Work is captured, enriched with identity, asset and service history, and classified at intake. For clients, this means:

More work is resolved on first contact, with less bouncing between tiers;

Fewer escalations and repeat tickets as the system learns the organization’s patterns;

Demand is absorbed as it grows, without headcount growing at the same rate.

“Every enterprise is being told agentic AI will run its IT. Very few have seen it in production. We applied Agentic ServiceOps to our service desk and infrastructure first and are now running it for customers. Agents resolve requests at intake, correlate incidents across monitoring and cloud, and hand engineers complete cases rather than raw alerts, inside guardrails the enterprise sets,” said Leon Melamed, VP, Global Cloud Strategy at Intellias.

The service combines three things:

The Intelligent Orchestrator Layer;

Cross-functional teams of agentic AI engineers who build and govern targeted agents;

Certified engineers operating 24/7 across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC against agreed SLAs and experience-level agreements.

Inside its own IT function, Intellias runs Agentic Service Operations end to end, where agents triage, classify, prioritize, and assign first-line requests with 95–96% classification accuracy. For a leading European mobility enterprise, Intellias deployed AI-driven automation across more than 100 business and IT processes, reducing support workloads by 90%. The Intellias Pragmatic AI Playbook also identifies IT service operations as one of six domains where enterprises can turn AI investment into measurable business value.

“Agentic AI creates the most value when it becomes part of how an organization operates, rather than another isolated technology layer. The goal is to enable AI with the right context and guardrails to handle more operational work. This is the pragmatic path from AI experimentation toward increasingly autonomous operations,” Andriy Terlyha, Chief Delivery Officer and Partner at Intellias, concluded.