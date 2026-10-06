New Relic adds terminal-based investigation and recovery checks with Ground Truth CLI

New Relic has announced New Relic Ground Truth CLI augmented with New Relic Autopilot API, bringing headless observability straight to developers and AI agents in their natural workflows. The new command-line interface (CLI) allows teams to investigate production issues, assess recovery criteria, and embed live system evidence into their daily workflows without leaving the terminal.

A unified, context-rich command-line experience for humans and AI agents

New Relic’s intelligent observability platform capabilities are designed to empower users with observability data and insights where they already work. Resolving an incident requires more than identifying a likely cause.

Engineers need to understand what changed, assess whether a fix worked, and communicate unresolved issues, which often means constantly switching between observability tools, development environments, and chat apps. While New Relic already supports teams across its platform UI and with integrations like Slack, engineers want access to key features inside their daily environment, starting with the terminal.

New Relic Ground Truth CLI brings supported New Relic investigation capabilities directly into command-line workflows, helping developers and AI agents investigate incidents without repeatedly switching to the UI. Part of the broader New Relic Ground Truth offering, the CLI provides a single command-line experience with connections to Autopilot, NerdGraph and memory APIs.

It delivers trusted operational intelligence by connecting telemetry, operational context and New Relic platform capabilities. AI agents can use these tools to analyze changes, while human engineers get the transparency needed to review findings and guide next steps.

“Every developer and AI agent needs trusted operational context to understand what is happening in production and the consequences of a change. This need is driving the next generation of observability, which is headless,” said Camden Swita, Head of AI at New Relic.

“Traditional observability offerings are trapped in the dashboard era. New Relic Ground Truth CLI brings critical intelligence directly into the environments where developers and agents work. Whether a human or an AI agent is driving, they can access the operational context and New Relic capabilities needed to investigate, verify and move forward with confidence.”

Key New Relic Ground Truth CLI features and benefits include:

Investigate with operational context: Ask operational questions and examine services, logs, alerts and changes using New Relic telemetry and trusted operational intelligence and analysis.

Ask operational questions and examine services, logs, alerts and changes using New Relic telemetry and trusted operational intelligence and analysis. Verify recovery criteria from the terminal: Define and evaluate the conditions that indicate whether a service has recovered and automate checks straight from the terminal, helping developers and agents distinguish a passing check from meaningful recovery and keep an eye on things without switching contexts.

Define and evaluate the conditions that indicate whether a service has recovered and automate checks straight from the terminal, helping developers and agents distinguish a passing check from meaningful recovery and keep an eye on things without switching contexts. Preserve and review evidence: Capture investigation results and operational evidence so work can be resumed, reviewed and shared without restarting the investigation.

Capture investigation results and operational evidence so work can be resumed, reviewed and shared without restarting the investigation. Bring operational intelligence into AI workflows: Enable AI coding tools, scripts and CI pipelines to access trusted New Relic operational context and relevant platform capabilities programmatically.

An engineer investigating increased checkout errors can use New Relic Ground Truth CLI to examine operational evidence and explore likely causes. After a change, the engineer can evaluate a reviewed error-rate check and monitor whether the specified recovery criteria are met. The captured findings can then support follow-up analysis or a handoff to another engineer.