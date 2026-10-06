Ontinue extends ION MXDR with managed dark web monitoring

Ontinue has announced the launch of ION for Dark Web Monitoring (DWM), a new managed add-on service that extends ION MXDR to continuously identify exposed credentials, detect brand impersonation attempts, and uncover emerging external threats before attackers can exploit them.

Compromised credentials are traded across criminal forums, lookalike domains are created to impersonate trusted brands, and sensitive information can surface across deep and dark web sources long before security teams become aware of the exposure.

Exposed credentials can show up on the dark web within 24 hours. Yet reports have shown that only 19% of organizations continuously monitor for that exposure and automatically remediate it. Most organizations lack the visibility, expertise, and operational processes needed to identify and respond to these risks before they lead to compromise.

ION for Dark Web Monitoring addresses this challenge by combining continuous monitoring across curated threat intelligence sources with the same investigation, automation, and response capabilities that power Ontinue’s managed security operations service. Rather than simply generating alerts, ION for DWM operationalizes external threat intelligence, transforming exposures into investigated incidents and actionable security outcomes.

“The security perimeter no longer ends at the edge of the enterprise,” said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. “Organizations need visibility into the threats that exist beyond their environment, whether that’s stolen credentials being offered for sale, new brand impersonation campaigns, or emerging signs of attacker activity. Most dark web monitoring solutions stop at detection. ION for Dark Web Monitoring goes further by investigating findings, assessing risk, and helping customers take action before exposures become incidents.”

Turning external threat intelligence into action

ION for Dark Web Monitoring continuously monitors customer-owned domains and brand assets across trusted intelligence sources spanning the clear, deep, and dark web. Findings are validated, enriched, and operationalized through the ION SecOps Platform, enabling customers to leverage the same Cyber Defense Center analysts, automation workflows, and response capabilities already protecting their environments 24/7.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous monitoring for exposed credentials: ION for DWM continuously identifies credentials associated with customer domains that may have been exposed through breaches, criminal marketplaces, or other external sources, helping organizations reduce the likelihood of account compromise and unauthorized access.

ION for DWM continuously identifies credentials associated with customer domains that may have been exposed through breaches, criminal marketplaces, or other external sources, helping organizations reduce the likelihood of account compromise and unauthorized access. Detection of typosquatting and brand impersonation: The service detects suspicious domains designed to mimic trusted brands and assesses their potential risk, enabling organizations to identify and disrupt phishing, fraud, and impersonation campaigns earlier.

The service detects suspicious domains designed to mimic trusted brands and assesses their potential risk, enabling organizations to identify and disrupt phishing, fraud, and impersonation campaigns earlier. Integrated investigation and response: Unlike traditional monitoring tools that generate raw alerts, ION for DWM validates findings, assesses relevance and severity, and operationalizes them through ION MXDR workflows. Approved response actions can be executed automatically or with customer oversight based on predefined rules of engagement.

Unlike traditional monitoring tools that generate raw alerts, ION for DWM validates findings, assesses relevance and severity, and operationalizes them through ION MXDR workflows. Approved response actions can be executed automatically or with customer oversight based on predefined rules of engagement. Unified security operations: External exposures flow directly into Microsoft Sentinel and the ION SecOps Platform, where they are investigated alongside other security signals using the same automation, detection, and response processes that support Ontinue’s Agentic SOC.

“ION for Dark Web Monitoring expands our visibility beyond our existing tools, giving us better insight into external risks and bringing validated findings into the managed security operations we already trust,” said Jason Burzenski, Vice President, Global Head of Cyber Security at Epiq.

A managed approach to reducing exposure risk

Many organizations receive threat intelligence feeds and dark web monitoring alerts but lack the resources to investigate findings, determine relevance, or coordinate response actions. As a result, exposures often remain unresolved until attackers take advantage of them.

ION for Dark Web Monitoring was designed to close that gap by providing a managed service experience rather than another security dashboard. Every finding benefits from expert review, contextual analysis, and operational response, helping security teams focus on reducing risk rather than managing alerts.

“Dark web monitoring has moved from a nice-to-have add-on to a meaningful component of a mature MDR program. Adversaries do not operate in isolation from the organizations they target. Credential exposure, ransomware leak staging, and brand impersonation activity on dark web forums often precede or accompany active intrusions. IDC’s research shows that roughly one in three MDR customers globally still lack dark web monitoring as part of their service, which represents a significant visibility gap at a time when pre-compromise intelligence is increasingly what separates early detection from late discovery. Providers that integrate dark web monitoring with analyst-triaged intelligence and actionable takedown capability, rather than delivering raw feed data, are closing that gap in a way that directly improves security outcomes for their customers,” said Yogesh Shivhare, Sr. Research Manager, Security and Trust at IDC.

Built for Microsoft-centric security operations

Built for Ontinue’s Microsoft-first security operations model, ION for Dark Web Monitoring helps organizations extend visibility beyond their environment without adding another technology platform. Findings, investigations, and response activities become part of a unified security operations workflow, reducing operational complexity while strengthening overall resilience.