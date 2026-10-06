SailPoint adds AI agent discovery, temporary access and compliance automation

SailPoint has announced significant new capabilities across SailPoint Agentic Fabric (SAF) and SailPoint Human Fabric (SHF), the two purpose-built products of its Identity Security solution, built on SailPoint Atlas. These innovations give enterprises visibility into every hidden AI tool, continuous compliance across human and machine workflows, the replacement of permanent access keys with temporary permissions, and the transformation of identity security from a static compliance check into real-time, automated defense.

According to the latest SailPoint Horizons of Identity Security report, 79% of enterprises are already running AI agents in production, yet only 2% have deployed identity security tools purpose-built to govern and secure them. Meanwhile, enterprises are stuck between static reviews that are outdated the moment they finish and posture dashboards that flag risks but can’t fix them.

Introducing SailPoint Autonomous Agents

When AI agents invoke MCP tool calls at machine speed, human review of every action is impossible. SailPoint announced Autonomous Agents, a fleet of specialized AI agents built to govern and protect the agentic ecosystem. Unlike generic tools that simply shut agents down when anomalies occur, Autonomous Agents use identity context to tell legitimate intent from malicious activity, stopping threats while keeping productive agents running. These Autonomous Agents actively govern the agentic lifecycle: continuously monitoring runtime actions, intercepting threats, and right-sizing permissions to enforce zero standing privilege at machine speed.

“Autonomous agents are no longer just experimental copilots; they are becoming the primary execution layer of modern enterprises. Enterprises cannot afford to slow down AI innovation out of fear, nor can they afford ungoverned access chaos. Moving beyond Zero Trust to Autonomous Identity allows organizations to master the converged human-plus-AI workforce, eliminate invisible risk, and innovate with complete confidence,” said Matt Mills, President of SailPoint.

“The idea that a security admin is going to review and approve access for a group of autonomous agents making 10,000 tool calls a second isn’t just outdated—it’s a fantasy. The only way to govern autonomous machines is with autonomous machine defense. We’ve built Autonomous Agents so enterprises can stop the threat, save the good agents, and bring human and non-human identity into real-time. In a near-AGI world, standing privilege is dead,” Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and Chief Technology Officer, added.

Autonomous Identity Security Posture Management (A-ISPM) goes beyond the dashboard

Using the live identity context in SailPoint Atlas, SailPoint’s new A-ISPM continuously detects dormant accounts, partially offboarded identities, orphaned access, shadow admins, and privileged outliers hidden deep in access paths. It then closes the loop on each organization’s terms, with remediation ranging from one-click fixes, such as revoking access, disabling an identity or AI agent, or assigning an owner, to fully automated policy enforcement.

New automation and global compliance upgrades

SailPoint is advancing global identity security with powerful new updates across its platform. The company introduced new updates to the SailPoint Atlas engine with advanced automation workflows to help enterprises scale security, while also launching IdentityIQ 9.0 to make everyday access governance simpler and more secure for business users. To support this growth, SailPoint is also expanding its global footprint—opening a new data center in South Korea and preparing to meet some of the strictest federal and financial compliance standards, including FedRAMP High, PCI DSS 4.0, and EU Sovereign Cloud.

Delivering four core customer outcomes through new innovations

SailPoint delivers autonomous identity and a host of customer benefits and improved security outcomes across its Identity Security platform. New product innovations showcased at Navigate enable customers to realize these four critical business outcomes:

Comprehensive discovery: Security teams can’t govern what they can’t see. Every agent, credential, and data store that never reach the identity program becomes access no one owns. New endpoint and browser sensors, SIEM and XDR telemetry, and vault and pipeline NHI discovery bring MCP servers, tools, credentials, and data stores into view. Data Access Security adds classification integrations with Microsoft Purview and BigID, plus new connectors for Atlassian Confluence, Google BigQuery, and AWS Redshift.

Security teams can’t govern what they can’t see. Every agent, credential, and data store that never reach the identity program becomes access no one owns. New endpoint and browser sensors, SIEM and XDR telemetry, and vault and pipeline NHI discovery bring MCP servers, tools, credentials, and data stores into view. Data Access Security adds classification integrations with Microsoft Purview and BigID, plus new connectors for Atlassian Confluence, Google BigQuery, and AWS Redshift. Enabling compliance: Auditors are asking how AI agents are governed, and most organizations can’t yet produce the evidence. New Agent Audit turns agent inventory and governance activity into framework-aligned evidence reports that can be exported in one action, customized, or scheduled, making audit preparation repeatable.

Auditors are asking how AI agents are governed, and most organizations can’t yet produce the evidence. New Agent Audit turns agent inventory and governance activity into framework-aligned evidence reports that can be exported in one action, customized, or scheduled, making audit preparation repeatable. Strengthening security posture: Standing privilege is invisible risk. Every always-on account is an open door for attackers. Just-in-Time provisioning (JIT-P) grants access only when needed, with conditions such as business justification or reauthentication and activation through Slack or ServiceNow. Agentic Fabric delivers prompt monitoring with policy-based redaction and blocking and behavioral risk detection. Human Fabric features a CrowdStrike Foundry App and SecOps containment actions with a full audit trail.

Standing privilege is invisible risk. Every always-on account is an open door for attackers. Just-in-Time provisioning (JIT-P) grants access only when needed, with conditions such as business justification or reauthentication and activation through Slack or ServiceNow. Agentic Fabric delivers prompt monitoring with policy-based redaction and blocking and behavioral risk detection. Human Fabric features a CrowdStrike Foundry App and SecOps containment actions with a full audit trail. Streamlining operations: Governance has become too admin-heavy, and manual processes can’t keep pace with the volume of human and agent access. Human Fabric will now offer next-generation access requests with an embedded Harbor Pilot Access Request Agent. The upcoming Harbor Pilot Policy Agent lets administrators explain and draft access policies for people and agents in plain language, and Agentic Fabric provides one-click agent lifecycle controls and an agent kill switch.

Platform milestone: SailPoint Agentic Fabric + Entro integration

Also announced the Entro Security integration into SailPoint Agentic Fabric will soon be complete. The integration includes Entro-powered credential lineage, exposed secret discovery, and prompt-intent monitoring into Agentic Fabric, extending governance to secrets and credentials that AI agents and NHIs depend on.