Trustero automates vendor document reviews with human approval

Trustero has announced the launch of Trustero Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). TPRM extends Trustero’s AI engine beyond a company’s own compliance program to the vendors and partners it depends on. Instead of collecting and reading vendor documentation, teams review and approve a recommended risk determination.

Vendor risk management is largely a logistics problem: chasing attestations, tracking owners, and reading questionnaires and reports. Most teams handle this work across spreadsheets, point tools, or disconnected systems, which slows deals and creates blind spots.

TPRM pairs an agentic orchestrator with the same AI engine that already automates evidence collection and control monitoring in Trustero. Key capabilities include:

Risk tiering: Customers define tiers that set the depth of each assessment. Low-risk vendors get minimal vetting. The highest-risk vendors are asked for ISO 27001 certifications, proof of insurance, funding status, and answers to cloud-specific questions.

Customers define tiers that set the depth of each assessment. Low-risk vendors get minimal vetting. The highest-risk vendors are asked for ISO 27001 certifications, proof of insurance, funding status, and answers to cloud-specific questions. AI first-pass evaluation: Trustero checks attestations, security questionnaires, and other vendor information against the customer’s own risk policies and gives the team a risk determination to review.

Trustero checks attestations, security questionnaires, and other vendor information against the customer’s own risk policies and gives the team a risk determination to review. Orchestrated requests: The orchestrator tracks changes and moves each assessment forward on its own. Anything that needs a person or an outside system, such as a vendor’s trust portal, a third-party risk score, or a finance or legal sign-off, becomes a tracked request with an owner and an escalation path.

The orchestrator tracks changes and moves each assessment forward on its own. Anything that needs a person or an outside system, such as a vendor’s trust portal, a third-party risk score, or a finance or legal sign-off, becomes a tracked request with an owner and an escalation path. Unified platform: TPRM runs on the same platform as the customer’s existing compliance program, so vendor risk data isn’t siloed in a separate tool.

“Most vendor risk tools hand a team a score or a stack of documents and call it done,” said David Marsyla, VP of Engineering at Trustero. “We wanted TPRM to work the way the rest of Trustero does: the AI does the reading and the first-pass judgment, and the team’s time goes to the approval decision, not the analysis.”

“Trustero isn’t asking you to rip out your vendor management workflow,” said Cybersecurity Leader Chris Oshaben. “It sits at the checkpoints where assessors lose the most time and speeds them up, with a human reviewing every conclusion. That’s the kind of AI security leaders can actually adopt today.”