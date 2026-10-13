Lattice Sentry 5.0 brings quantum-resistant firmware security to AI data centers

Lattice Semiconductor has released version 5.0 of its Lattice Sentry solution stack, adding post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to its platform firmware resilience (PFR) and attestation capabilities. The update provides CNSA 2.0-aligned, NIST-compliant protection for AI data centers and critical infrastructure, giving system designers a validated, production-ready approach to quantum-resistant security.

“AI infrastructure and the threat landscape are evolving rapidly. Platform firmware has become a primary attack vector, and the quantum era will upend decades of security assumptions,” said Mamta Gupta, VP, Business Development, Compute & Communications, Lattice Semiconductor. “Customers no longer have to choose between security today and quantum readiness. Lattice Sentry delivers both, strengthening our leadership in secure, deterministic control for AI infrastructure.”

Lattice Sentry solution stack (v5.0) empowers system designers to build quantum-resistant platforms with:

Platform firmware resilience

NIST SP800-193-compliant BIOS, BMC, and other board firmware protection, detection, and autonomous recovery

Crypto-agility with anti-rollback protection

Secure firmware updates, key provisioning and revocation, and secure decommissioning

Post-quantum and classical cryptography

CNSA 2.0-compliant PQC: ML-DSA, LMS, and XMSS for authentication; ML-KEM for key exchange; LMS and XMSS hash-based signature verification for long-term cryptographic agility

Classical cryptography including ECDSA and AES-GCM

Hardware attestation and identity

Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM)-based device attestation across servers and rack infrastructure

Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE)-anchored cryptographic identity and measurement for supply chain and platform integrity

Multi-device attestation for disaggregated rack environments

AMI Tektagon PQC Resiliency

End-to-end framework for PQC-enabled provisioning, attestation, firmware updates, and lifecycle management

Pre-validated silicon and software stack enabling faster deployment

Lattice Sentry delivers a complete path from evaluation to production, including a fully validated reference platform, a proven IP library, Lattice Radiant, Lattice Propel, and AMI Tektagon design tools, and ready-to-run demos. Demo boards and custom design services are available now.