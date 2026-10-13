Lattice Sentry 5.0 brings quantum-resistant firmware security to AI data centers
Lattice Semiconductor has released version 5.0 of its Lattice Sentry solution stack, adding post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to its platform firmware resilience (PFR) and attestation capabilities. The update provides CNSA 2.0-aligned, NIST-compliant protection for AI data centers and critical infrastructure, giving system designers a validated, production-ready approach to quantum-resistant security.
“AI infrastructure and the threat landscape are evolving rapidly. Platform firmware has become a primary attack vector, and the quantum era will upend decades of security assumptions,” said Mamta Gupta, VP, Business Development, Compute & Communications, Lattice Semiconductor. “Customers no longer have to choose between security today and quantum readiness. Lattice Sentry delivers both, strengthening our leadership in secure, deterministic control for AI infrastructure.”
Lattice Sentry solution stack (v5.0) empowers system designers to build quantum-resistant platforms with:
Platform firmware resilience
- NIST SP800-193-compliant BIOS, BMC, and other board firmware protection, detection, and autonomous recovery
- Crypto-agility with anti-rollback protection
- Secure firmware updates, key provisioning and revocation, and secure decommissioning
Post-quantum and classical cryptography
- CNSA 2.0-compliant PQC: ML-DSA, LMS, and XMSS for authentication; ML-KEM for key exchange; LMS and XMSS hash-based signature verification for long-term cryptographic agility
- Classical cryptography including ECDSA and AES-GCM
Hardware attestation and identity
- Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM)-based device attestation across servers and rack infrastructure
- Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE)-anchored cryptographic identity and measurement for supply chain and platform integrity
- Multi-device attestation for disaggregated rack environments
AMI Tektagon PQC Resiliency
- End-to-end framework for PQC-enabled provisioning, attestation, firmware updates, and lifecycle management
- Pre-validated silicon and software stack enabling faster deployment
Lattice Sentry delivers a complete path from evaluation to production, including a fully validated reference platform, a proven IP library, Lattice Radiant, Lattice Propel, and AMI Tektagon design tools, and ready-to-run demos. Demo boards and custom design services are available now.