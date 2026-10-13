Trellix Wise for Private Cloud delivers auditable AI investigations for security teams

Trellix has announced Trellix Wise for Private Cloud, an on-premises, federated AI core for agentic security operations. The solution extends a security fabric across an organization’s existing infrastructure to improve threat detection and response while preserving data sovereignty, governance, and predictable costs.

“The threat landscape has fundamentally shifted, where AI isn’t just accelerating attacks; it’s commercializing them,” said Vishal Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Trellix. “Our strategy for the AI era is clear: meet AI-powered threats with AI-powered defense. Trellix Wise for Private Cloud enables our customers to harness the speed and precision of AI on their terms, ensuring resilience without compromise.”

AI has become the defining variable on both sides of the threat landscape. Threat actors are commercializing AI-enhanced attack tools and exploiting vulnerabilities faster than human-speed defenses can respond. Agentic AI in security operations is needed to keep pace with the compounding volume and complexity of telemetry requiring analysis, but unpredictable costs, loss of data control, and a lack of AI decision transparency have slowed enterprise adoption.

Real-world incidents cement the importance, with Hugging Face’s breach investigation blocked by its own commercial AI guardrails, and reports of AI agents autonomously targeting government infrastructure confirming governed, data-controlled models are no longer optional.

“As AI reshapes the threat landscape, our mission at Thales is to anticipate and counter these advances without compromising operational integrity,” said Gerard Leymarie, IS/IT Group CISO, Thales Group. “Trellix Wise for Private Cloud reflects an approach that respects the need for control, compliance, and operational integrity, while enabling the ability to leverage the power of AI for security operations. This balance is critical for organizations like ours, where trust and regulatory requirements are paramount.”

Trellix Wise for Private Cloud scales SOC capacity while removing barriers to adoption:

Maintain data control: Deployed across on-premises, air-gapped, hybrid, and private cloud environments, it operates fully inside the customer’s environment where data remains within the security boundary and is never sent to a public LLM or external cloud.

Deployed across on-premises, air-gapped, hybrid, and private cloud environments, it operates fully inside the customer’s environment where data remains within the security boundary and is never sent to a public LLM or external cloud. Scale agentic AI security without scaling costs: Predictable pricing replaces token-based consumption models, enabling organizations to scale AI adoption without escalating costs.

Predictable pricing replaces token-based consumption models, enabling organizations to scale AI adoption without escalating costs. Governance without the guesswork: Auditable AI outcomes deliver confidence levels, plain-language explanations, and detailed dossiers for AI reasoning, providing analysts transparency and full visibility into how decisions are reached and enabling risk-informed governance.

“Attacks powered by AI are outpacing traditional SOC tooling in speed, sophistication, and volume,” said Alex Au Yeung, Chief Product Officer, Trellix. “Trellix Wise for Private Cloud enables organizations to investigate alerts at scale, surface hidden threats, and make faster, more confident decisions. The result is greater SOC capacity and reduced organizational risk.”

Trellix Wise for Private Cloud connects telemetry from AI agents and traditional security sources across a customer’s existing infrastructure. It accesses data, telemetry, and organizational context directly where they reside, without another data lake, to determine whether a collection of alerts is a threat or benign. It is designed to investigate 100% of received alerts, produce clear verdicts informed by business context with actionable response guidance, and provide clear, auditable explanations for every conclusion.

“The barriers to agentic AI security adoption are consistent across enterprise and government buyers,” said Christopher Kissel, Research Vice President, IDC Security & Trust, IDC. “This is particularly acute in highly regulated industries and public sector organizations, where cloud dependency alone can be disqualifying. Solutions that remove barriers without requiring architectural compromise address a genuine and underserved market need.”

According to the latest Mind of the CISO research, two in five organizations (41%) plan to prioritize detection and response investment for AI-related risks in the next 12–24 months, and today’s AI threats are only the first wave. The next wave will demand defenses that are even faster, more autonomous, and equally adaptive, and Trellix is building for it. Trellix is the partner the world’s most security-conscious organizations trust to scale their defenses alongside an evolving and increasingly autonomous threat landscape.