Radware MCP Server Protection monitors agent activity and guards against protocol abuse

Radware has announced Radware Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server Protection, a purpose-built solution designed to help organizations more securely adopt MCP as AI agents gain greater access to enterprise applications, data and business workflows.

The solution is intended to give organizations visibility into their MCP infrastructure, help protect MCP servers against MCP-specific attacks and establish governance as deployments scale.

MCP is rapidly emerging as a standard way for AI agents to connect to enterprise applications, data and workflows, enabling them to discover and use tools and services and help automate business processes. According to Stacklok’s State of Model Context Protocol in Software 2026 survey, nearly half of software companies surveyed reported using MCP in production, with 19% reporting broad production.

As MCP adoption grows, the servers that connect agents to enterprise systems may create a new attack surface that traditional web and DDoS security controls may not have been designed to understand or protect.

Radware MCP Server Protection is designed to help address this gap by protecting the MCP server itself. Part of Radware’s cloud security platform, MCP Server Protection joins Radware Agentic AI Protection and LLM Firewall to help organizations protect AI infrastructure across agents, models and the MCP servers that connect them to enterprise systems. It is designed to support MCP servers deployed in public clouds, private clouds, Kubernetes and hardware-based data centers.

“MCP is quickly becoming a critical integration layer between AI agents and the enterprise, but every new connection also expands the attack surface,” said David Aviv, chief technology officer at Radware. “Organizations need to know which MCP servers they have, what those servers expose, which agents are accessing them and whether those interactions are safe. Radware is extending its AI security approach to protect the MCP servers that organizations increasingly depend on to connect agents with real business systems and workflows.”

Radware MCP Server Protection capabilities