Scytale MCP gives AI tools scoped, read-only access to compliance data

Scytale has announced the launch of Scytale MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that connects a customer’s AI tools directly to their compliance program. With Scytale MCP, tools such as Claude and ChatGPT can query live compliance data and complete routine work through plain language instead of screen-by-screen navigation.

The release reflects how AI-native teams increasingly operate, where the preferred AI tool is expected to pull the answer or do the task directly rather than send someone into another application. Compliance data has typically sat behind module navigation and manual exports, so building a report or answering a status question meant clicking into each area of the platform and assembling the result by hand.

MCP, an open standard introduced by Anthropic in late 2024 for connecting AI applications to external data and tools, has since been adopted across major AI clients. Scytale MCP uses that standard to make compliance data and workflows available to any AI tool a customer connects, with the same rigor and access controls as the platform itself.

Scytale MCP makes Scytale a first-class participant in a customer’s AI workflows. Any standard MCP-compliant client, including Claude, ChatGPT, or a customer’s own internal agent, can connect and query compliance data in real time to build reports, populate dashboards, or answer a question on demand. For Claude users, setup is a matter of adding the Scytale connector under Settings and Connectors in the Claude app, after which the team can begin asking questions and pulling compliance information from Scytale directly.

What Scytale MCP does

Live compliance queries, available now: Scytale MCP exposes core compliance objects as read-only tools, including frameworks, audits, controls, monitoring, policies, risks, tasks, and vendors. Instead of pulling a report together by hand, teams can ask their AI tool directly and get a live answer grounded in current data: how ready the organization is for its SOC 2 audit right now, which controls are failing or still need evidence before the audit, what is blocking the current audit, which policies have not yet been signed and by whom, or which automated tests are currently failing.

Evidence upload, planned for the next phase: The rollout is deliberately staged, starting narrow and expanding as the standard matures. The next phase adds a single, scoped write capability that lets an AI tool attach manual evidence to the right control or monitoring item on a customer’s behalf, removing one of the most repetitive manual steps in day-to-day compliance work.

Built with the same rigor as the rest of Scytale

Connecting an AI tool to compliance data only works if the connection is trustworthy, so Scytale MCP is secure and scoped by design.