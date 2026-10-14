SolarWinds Avior pairs IT automation with human approval and audit trails

SolarWinds has announced the launch of Avior, a standalone, goal-oriented agentic AI system purpose-built for mission-critical IT environments. Built on the SolarWinds Platform, Avior will help IT teams securely define goals, coordinate specialized agents, and track progress toward measurable outcomes across hybrid digital ecosystems.

As technology infrastructure grows more complex and business-critical, variable outcomes can introduce unacceptable risk and costs that most IT organizations already quietly absorb in outage minutes, audit exposure, and senior engineering time. AI needs to deliver cost savings, downtime reduction, and overall operational resilience that a team can measure in environments where uptime, security, and overall IT operations are at stake.

Avior is designed to take on first-line work, so teams can not only be more strategic, but also proactively address the needs of their growing digital estates. As a standalone application, it works across products and environments, diagnosing issues or actions from the perspective of an operator, and pursuing goals that span the estate with advanced root cause analysis.

Enterprise AI built for trust and control

Operating within strict security guardrails, Avior features risk-tiered autonomy so that potentially dangerous actions always require explicit human approval. Anchored in AI by Design, the responsible-AI framework SolarWinds applies across its portfolio, Avior safeguards customer environments while keeping humans in the loop through granular audit trails, goal tracking, automated rollback support, data masking, and strict least-privilege tool access.

Avior is also built on three core pillars to help ensure the system delivers powerful outcomes within strict guardrails required in mission-critical environments:

Goal-oriented: Operates within a control loop in pursuit of measurable goals

Operates within a control loop in pursuit of measurable goals Transparent: Shows its reasoning in detailed, auditable language an operator can understand

Shows its reasoning in detailed, auditable language an operator can understand Controlled: Enables fine-grained autonomy control at every level

What Avior can do for the enterprise

Avior pairs AI intelligence with a deterministic execution framework that pursues predefined goals within clear guardrails, approval controls, and auditable workflows. This gives IT teams a more controlled and repeatable path from insight to action, helping them move beyond reactive firefighting. Using Avior today, teams can confidently orchestrate a range of operational outcomes, with more on the way:

Reduce alert noise — correlate related events into a single actionable incident, so teams work the problem instead of the queue.

Reduce compliance violations — continuously audit devices against a policy baseline and surface the gaps, with a record of every change.

Remediate configuration drift — detect out-of-band changes and restore the last-known-good configuration on the devices that matter most.

Ensure configuration backups — snapshot and archive running configurations on a set schedule and flag any device that falls out of coverage.

Manage capacity and cost — track utilization and spend against the headroom the team wants to keep, and flag what needs attention before it becomes an incident or an invoice.

Manage asset lifecycle — retire ghost entities that no longer exist but still clutter dashboards and fire alerts, and track inventory, firmware versions, and end-of-life exposure.

“IT operations have long been measured by how quickly teams can respond,” said Cullen Childress, Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer at SolarWinds. “But as environments become more complex, distributed, and noisy, reaction time alone is no longer enough. Organizations need to move proactively, reduce operational risk, and build resilience into the way IT work gets done. Avior was designed to meet this moment, helping teams shift from managing alerts to orchestrating outcomes with clear goals, guardrails, and control.”

“As an observability engineer in the healthcare industry, it’s my role to ensure that our engineers have the tools and capabilities to ensure that the environment and infrastructure are always performing well so our radiologists can do the jobs they need to do,” said Steven Khan, Observability Engineer, Radiology Partners.

“Avior is almost like having an additional teammate who doesn’t just show you what happened, but actually sources artifacts and insights as part of a deep dive that you can share and show teammates to explain how the issue happened. Avior’s goal-oriented abilities help manage alerts and greatly reduces the amount of time it takes to triage issues, keeping a clean environment.”