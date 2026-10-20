ThreatModeler NexusAI tracks architectural changes and proposes security updates

ThreatModeler has announced the launch of NexusAI, its new AI-powered threat modeling partner within the ThreatModeler Nexus platform. NexusAI helps enterprises automate more of the work involved in creating, analyzing, and maintaining threat models, enabling security teams to scale their impact without scaling manual effort.

As AI accelerates application development, security teams face growing pressure to assess more applications, respond to architectural changes, and manage risk without slowing innovation. NexusAI addresses this challenge by taking on the heavy lifting of threat modeling, helping organizations bring security into the flow of development while keeping security experts in control of critical decisions.

NexusAI brings agentic automation to the threat modeling process, taking on the heavy lifting of understanding application architecture, analyzing threats and security requirements, identifying changes, and proposing updates for human review. Rather than simply generating a one-time threat model, NexusAI works within the ThreatModeler Nexus platform, combining AI-driven automation with connected organizational security knowledge, development workflows, and enterprise governance.

“Generating a threat model with AI is only the beginning,” said Kevin Gallagher, CEO of ThreatModeler. “The real opportunity is making that intelligence useful long after the first model is created. With NexusAI, we’re connecting threat modeling to development and building on the security knowledge organizations already have, so security becomes smarter, more consistent, and more valuable over time.”

Let AI do the heavy lifting

NexusAI introduces intelligent automation across three critical areas:

Simplify threat model creation: Generate and explore threat models using natural language, diagrams, documentation, and existing application context.

Accelerate security analysis: Identify relevant threats, security requirements, and risks with AI-powered analysis and recommendations.

Keep pace with development: Identify architectural changes and propose threat model updates for human review, reducing ongoing maintenance.

Connected security intelligence that builds over time

NexusAI is powered by ThreatModeler Nexus, the enterprise platform that connects threat modeling with organizational security knowledge and development workflows.

At its core, the Secure Design Graph connects application architecture, threats, requirements, mitigations, and security decisions, allowing teams to build on existing knowledge rather than starting from scratch.

Through integrations with development tools, Nexus brings threat modeling closer to where software is built, helping security teams maintain oversight while developers receive relevant security guidance within their existing workflows.

The launch follows the combination of ThreatModeler and IriusRisk earlier in 2026 and the introduction of the unified ThreatModeler Nexus platform in July, marking the next step in making enterprise threat modeling more automated, connected, and scalable.