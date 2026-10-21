Grafana Labs connects observability and incident response with Knowledge Graph

Grafana Labs has announced a Knowledge Graph in every Grafana Cloud stack, alongside new Digital Experience Monitoring capabilities and updates to Grafana Cloud Incident Response Management (IRM). The releases connect infrastructure and application dependencies with user experience and incident response, giving people and agents shared context to investigate problems and take action.

As agentic systems become more architecturally complex and teams use agents to investigate and respond to problems, those agents need context that connects technical symptoms to business impact. Most teams have telemetry from databases all the way to the user’s browser, but lack the runtime context that connects a failing database to the service, the team, and the customer it affects.

In the 2026 State of Observability Report, also released this week by Grafana Labs and ETR, a Futurum company, the most common maturity stage among the 300 IT and engineering leaders surveyed (30%) is being able to explain unexpected system behavior but not detect and prevent issues before users are affected. To close that gap, Grafana Cloud continues to expand full-stack observability so people and agents can connect those signals to the product customers are using. Because it is built on open standards, it also works with the agents teams already use, not only Grafana’s own.

“Most teams do not have a monitoring problem. They have a technology debt problem: telemetry from every layer and no way to connect it to the customer it affects,” said Richard Lam, Director of Product, Grafana Labs. “Putting a Knowledge Graph in every Grafana Cloud stack, and extending it from the infrastructure all the way to the user, makes unified observability foundational instead of something every team has to assemble on its own, for people and for the agents working beside them.”

One connected view of everything you run

A full-stack view is only useful if its layers connect. A knowledge graph links infrastructure, applications, and user-facing signals into a shared model, helping people and agents trace symptoms across dependencies to investigate their cause.

Grafana Cloud Knowledge Graph is the runtime context layer for Grafana Cloud, where teams curate what their agents know about their environment. It builds that context from telemetry derived across Grafana’s observability solutions, connecting agents, applications, and databases to cloud services and Kubernetes clusters, and reaches all the way to your users through frontend and synthetic monitoring.

Teams add what only they know with custom entities, so people and agents work from the same context, built on open standards. With that context, they can work through complex problems with less guesswork and fewer dead ends. New Knowledge Graph capabilities include:

Custom entities (GA): Group what Grafana Cloud discovers into the things your business runs on, such as a product, using entities and relationships defined from telemetry. Knowledge Graph mode in Grafana Assistant helps inspect existing connections and write the rules.

Group what Grafana Cloud discovers into the things your business runs on, such as a product, using entities and relationships defined from telemetry. Knowledge Graph mode in Grafana Assistant helps inspect existing connections and write the rules. Service catalog with ownership (private preview): Brings service ownership, on-call schedules, and runbooks from Grafana Cloud Service Center onto the graph, so following a dependency also shows who can act on it.

Brings service ownership, on-call schedules, and runbooks from Grafana Cloud Service Center onto the graph, so following a dependency also shows who can act on it. Runtime context for agents (GA): Knowledge Graph is available as runtime context for Grafana Assistant and any agent connected through gcx. A new Cypher query capability lets agents retrieve relationships flexibly, so each starts from what you have already built instead of rebuilding context from raw telemetry.

“The future of operations won’t be defined by who collects the most telemetry, but by who can provide the most accurate context. Telemetry tells us what’s happening. Context tells us why it matters,” said Neil Wilson, Senior Director of Software Engineering, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“We’ve found that the hardest part of an investigation is rarely a lack of data. The challenge is connecting service ownership, dependencies, operational knowledge, and customer impact across a complex ecosystem. Entity Graph relationships help make those connections visible, giving engineers and AI systems the context they need to move from data, to understanding, to action.”

See where users struggle, not just when systems fail

Observability that stops short at the server misses where customers actually experience your product. Now, Grafana Cloud Digital Experience Monitoring extends full-stack observability to the browser and mobile devices, connecting proactive testing, which simulates what you expect, with real user signals, all on the same telemetry as the rest of the stack. Today, Grafana Labs is introducing new use cases, user journeys, data types, and views to further close the gap between system health and user experience:

Session Replay (public preview): Watch a video-player-like recording of what your users actually did in your application. Correlate when something breaks to the underlying telemetry so that you know exactly what happened.

Watch a video-player-like recording of what your users actually did in your application. Correlate when something breaks to the underlying telemetry so that you know exactly what happened. Mobile Observability (private preview): Extends Frontend Observability to your iOS, Android, React Native, and Flutter apps using upstream native OpenTelemetry SDKs. See what mobile users experience, and connect it to the same telemetry as the rest of your stack, without a separate tool.

Extends Frontend Observability to your iOS, Android, React Native, and Flutter apps using upstream native OpenTelemetry SDKs. See what mobile users experience, and connect it to the same telemetry as the rest of your stack, without a separate tool. Critical User Journeys (private preview): Define which journeys matter most, so every team works from the same definition of “critical” instead of improvising its own. Explore a journey end to end and go from a drop in conversion rate to the root cause in a single view.

One shared picture for every responder, human or agent

Full-stack visibility matters most when something breaks, and incident response is where the layers have to work together. But AI has made incident response more crowded, not simpler. As teams bring agents into incident response, coordinating investigations becomes another challenge.

Engineers, their coding agents, and Grafana Assistant can all investigate the same incident at once, creating a risk of duplicated work without a shared record of what has already been checked. Updates to Grafana Cloud IRM give people and agents shared context and a coordinated workspace for incident response.