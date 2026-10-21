A critical PHP security release is coming today, so get ready to update!

The PHP security team has announced an urgent security release for Wednesday, 21 October 2026 at 14:00 UTC. The release fixes two vulnerabilities, each rated 9.2 (Critical) under CVSS v4.0.

The notice doesn’t yet describe the vulnerabilities or say which PHP versions they affect. The project will publish those details, along with the patched version numbers, when the release goes out. Until then, administrators should assume every PHP installation they run could be affected.

The team says it may release earlier than planned if details of either flaw become public or if attackers are found exploiting them. Anyone responsible for PHP servers is urged to “prepare now” so updates can be applied right away.

What to do before the release