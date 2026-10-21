ThreatLocker adds external controls for AI agent access and execution

ThreatLocker has announced the launch of Zero Trust AI Control (ZTAIC), giving organizations a tool to deploy agentic AI without surrendering control of their environments. ZTAIC enables security teams to give AI agents exactly what they need to perform their jobs while keeping everything else out of reach, even as agents invoke other applications and processes to take action.

AI guardrails aspire to define how an agent should behave, but AI continues to find ways around self-enforcement of those rules. ZTAIC solves that challenge by independently governing what agents are allowed to do. By applying controls outside AI deployments, ZTAIC keeps security boundaries in place even if an agent behaves unexpectedly.

“The security challenge has fundamentally changed because AI agents aren’t just providing information anymore. They’re being used to take actions across an organization’s environment,” said Danny Jenkins, CEO of ThreatLocker. “Organizations around the world need a way to adopt AI with the peace of mind that they aren’t handing over the keys to their environments.”

ZTAIC takes much of the work out of securing AI with recommended policies ready to put into action. Security teams can start with pre-built guardrails, tailor them to their environment, and quickly establish strong boundaries around how AI agents operate.

In deployments, a single request to an AI agent can trigger actions across applications, scripts, browsers, and other services. ZTAIC keeps security boundaries in place throughout that workflow, controlling what agents can access, execute, and connect to without allowing them to bypass existing protections.

Together with ThreatLocker Allowlisting and Web Content Control, ZTAIC gives security teams control across the AI lifecycle, from which AI applications and browser-based services are allowed in the environment to what authorized AI agents can access and do once they are running. Organizations can embrace AI on their terms, with Zero Trust controls that keep them in command every step of the way.