XTIUM expands XTAI with centralized AI governance and cost management

XTIUM has released the latest version of XTAI (XTIUM Trusted AI), expanding its AI Service Platform with XTAI Orchestrator. The new governance platform brings together managed AI services, AI-powered voice, custom XTAI Agents, managed networks, and managed cloud. Building on XTAI’s initial focus on AI assessment, planning, governance, adoption, and deployment, the release helps enterprises move beyond pilots to operate, monitor, and control AI in production.

Enterprises are rolling out end-user AI apps such as Microsoft Copilot, AI workflows across multiple departments, and AI Voice platforms faster than they can manage them. The result is AI sprawl: fragmented visibility, inconsistent governance and unclear accountability. XTAI Orchestrator was built to solve that problem by bringing AI from multiple vendors under a single, powerful governance framework. Additionally, Orchestrator helps organizations control escalating token cost with its powerful AI Analytics and FinOps modules.

From AI strategy to AI operations

Most organizations are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI. They are asking how to govern it, control costs, maintain compliance, and ensure AI delivers measurable business outcomes.

According to industry research, enterprise AI investment continues to accelerate while the overwhelming majority of AI initiatives fail to achieve production-scale impact. The challenge is no longer access to AI technology. It is operationalizing AI securely and effectively across the business.

A recent Gartner report reaches a similar conclusion1: enterprises should stay flexible and maintain independence from any single AI model provider, enforced through continuous, layered governance and runtime controls rather than policy alone.

XTAI Orchestrator was designed specifically to close that gap.

“As many enterprises move past the AI pilot phase, they’ve learned that most AI applications lack visibility, governance, accountability, and operational control,” said Byron Young, Chief Product Officer at XTIUM. “XTAI Orchestrator gives organizations a single intelligence layer to govern AI across cloud, network, voice, service desk, and business workflows. It’s the operational foundation enterprises need to move from experimental to production AI.”

Introducing XTAI Orchestrator

XTAI Orchestrator serves as the unified command layer for enterprise AI operations, providing organizations with a single pane of glass across AI agents, managed infrastructure, cloud environments, and business services.

Key capabilities include:

Operational intelligence: A unified operational view across environments, tools, and AI agents, providing executive-ready visibility into performance, risk, cost, and service delivery.

A unified operational view across environments, tools, and AI agents, providing executive-ready visibility into performance, risk, cost, and service delivery. Natural language query: Business leaders can ask questions in plain language and receive immediate answers without waiting for custom reports or technical analysis.

Business leaders can ask questions in plain language and receive immediate answers without waiting for custom reports or technical analysis. Predictive analytics: Forecast costs, identify risks, and anticipate capacity constraints before they become business-impacting issues.

Forecast costs, identify risks, and anticipate capacity constraints before they become business-impacting issues. Automated executive briefings: AI-generated summaries provide leadership teams with clear operational insights, risks, and recommendations without manual report creation.

AI-generated summaries provide leadership teams with clear operational insights, risks, and recommendations without manual report creation. Cost intelligence & FinOps: Track AI consumption and costs across agents and workflows, enforce spending controls, and connect cost directly to business outcomes and departmental usage.

Track AI consumption and costs across agents and workflows, enforce spending controls, and connect cost directly to business outcomes and departmental usage. Compliance evidence: Continuous attestation and audit-ready reporting aligned to emerging frameworks including NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001.

Continuous attestation and audit-ready reporting aligned to emerging frameworks including NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001. Service assurance: Real-time visibility into service health, SLA attainment, incidents, and operational performance.

Agent management capabilities within XTAI Orchestrator

Embedded within XTAI Orchestrator, are capabilities the power the deployment of governed AI agents. XTAI’s AI Agent Management core gives organizations the ability to rapidly onboard, monitor, secure, and optimize AI agents, while maintaining complete visibility and control through the broader Orchestrator experience.

Unlike consumer-grade AI agent tools, XTAI Orchestrator’s Agent and Model management were built to scale to large enterprise and carrier environments and include:

Multi-LLM support, with over 40 models on tap

AI policy management

Built-in governance and guardrails

Role-based access controls

Agent visibility and auditing

PII/PHI protection and redaction

On-premises and sovereign deployment options

Third-party agent integration

XTAI Agent Management has been proven within XTIUM’s own operations for nearly two years, supporting AI-enhanced managed services, and automating a large majority of its service desk workflow volume.

What this means for customers

For customers, XTAI Orchestrator represents more than a product release.

It provides a path to sustainable AI operations.

Organizations can now:

Govern AI across multiple vendors and platforms.

Monitor what AI agents are doing and why.

Control AI costs before they become surprises.

Maintain compliance as AI regulations evolve.

Measure business outcomes rather than technology activity.

Scale AI confidently without creating operational risk.

Most importantly, customers gain a single accountable partner for the entire AI lifecycle—from readiness and governance to deployment, operations, optimization, and ongoing management.