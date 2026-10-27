DNSFilter LUMINATE unifies DNS security, AI controls and remote work protection

DNSFilter has launched LUMINATE by DNSFilter, a security platform that allows organizations to deliver five security solutions from one agent, one console and one policy.

Shadow AI is now one of the fastest-growing risks in business. Employees are adopting AI tools and agents faster than security teams can approve them, often without any visibility from existing security technology.

Nearly a third of employees using generative AI at work are doing so without their employer’s permission, according to Deloitte’s 2026 GenAI Workforce Survey. LUMINATE by DNSFilter closes that gap at the DNS layer and complements the tools organizations already have, while opening DNSFilter’s proprietary threat intelligence to SOC analysts and researchers who need earlier warning of emerging attacks.

DNSFilter brings the platform to market from a position of scale. The company protects more than 57,000 organizations across every vertical including central and local government, health and education, transportation, retail, hospitality and more. Blocking more than 235 million threats every day and securing over 100 million users as part of its OEM technology partners, DNSFilter provides the first line of defense before the internet, dealing with over 6 trillion queries every month.

“Every business we talk to wants the same three things: spend less on security, manage fewer vendors and be better protected than they were last year,” said Ken Carnesi, CEO of DNSFilter. “We’ve spent over a decade stopping attacks at the very first step, before they ever reach a device. LUMINATE by DNSFilter extends that same protection to AI tools, AI agents, remote workers and the devices other tools miss, all from one console. That’s how you get all three.”

What LUMINATE by DNSFilter delivers for businesses:

Fewer vendors, lower total cost. Customers can start with one suite and add others without a new deployment, new hardware or a new procurement cycle, replacing overlapping point products as contracts come up for renewal.

Customers can start with one suite and add others without a new deployment, new hardware or a new procurement cycle, replacing overlapping point products as contracts come up for renewal. Earlier warning on emerging threats. Drawing on one of the largest real-time DNS datasets in the market, security teams can spot suspicious domains before they are weaponized and quickly measure their exposure after a breach or advisory.

Drawing on one of the largest real-time DNS datasets in the market, security teams can spot suspicious domains before they are weaponized and quickly measure their exposure after a breach or advisory. Control over AI use. Organizations gain visibility into which AI tools and agents employees are using and can set clear policies for what is allowed, closing a governance gap that most security stacks cannot yet address.

Organizations gain visibility into which AI tools and agents employees are using and can set clear policies for what is allowed, closing a governance gap that most security stacks cannot yet address. Faster investigations, so analysts save time. User behavior analytics reduces incident reconstruction from days to minutes and brings unapproved software and shadow IT into view.

User behavior analytics reduces incident reconstruction from days to minutes and brings unapproved software and shadow IT into view. Protection for devices other tools miss. Coverage extends to unmanaged, IoT and operational technology devices that cannot run a traditional security agent.

Coverage extends to unmanaged, IoT and operational technology devices that cannot run a traditional security agent. Secure remote work without VPN complexity. Encryption and privacy controls protect off-network users without the cost and management burden of expanding VPN infrastructure.

“Customers don’t want another dashboard. They want help taking real work off their plate and reducing the number of vendors they manage. AI is changing how teams operate, and with it new risks with employees adopting AI tools faster than IT can track,” said Rich Scott, CRO, DNSFilter.

“Demand for AI governance and security is strong, and we are meeting that moment for our customers and partners. LUMINATE by DNSFilter lets organizations evolve their toolset as their threat landscape changes and for our MSP and channel partners, it creates new revenue within accounts they already manage and service.”

“We built one engine instead of five, so every suite a customer adds makes the others more effective,” said Kate Trojanowski, VP of Product and Engineering at DNSFilter. “It works alongside the infrastructure customers already have. There is no rip and replace, no lock-in and no forced migration, which means value starts in minutes, not after a year-long project.”

The platform brings together DNSFilter’s core technology with capabilities from its acquisitions of Guardian in 2022 and Zorus in 2025, now fully integrated into a single offering.