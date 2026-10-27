FireMon Agentic AI helps teams investigate access and prepare policy changes

FireMon has announced FireMon Agentic AI, changing how enterprises investigate network access, make policy decisions, and prepare security changes. Built into FireMon’s network security management solutions, the new agentic AI capabilities makes agents first-class citizens alongside practitioners, putting them to work on complex, multi-step tasks using the policy data, context, and tools practitioners already trust. Customers can use FireMon’s supplied agents, create their own, or connect external agentic workflows through the FireMon MCP Server.

Network security teams face a growing volume of policy decisions across firewall vendors, cloud environments, and segmentation technologies. A single business access request can span multiple devices and policies, with several technically valid ways to implement it. Engineers must gather the facts, evaluate the alternatives, and coordinate the proposed changes before anyone can approve them. As the business demands faster decisions, manual coordination consumes expertise and slows delivery.

FireMon Agentic AI changes that process. Agents carry out the investigation and planning steps, assemble relevant evidence, and prepare recommendations within their assigned scope. Practitioners direct the work and make the choices that require organizational judgment. The shift gives teams more capacity to address policy complexity and respond to business needs, while keeping authority over access and changes with the organization.

“Network security has never been more complex, and the answer isn’t more infrastructure. It’s putting the policy context FireMon has built over 25 years to work,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon.“Customers can deploy our agents, build their own, and connect FireMon to their broader agentic workflows, while practitioners keep the calls that need human judgment.”

A new way to put policy intelligence to work

Agents are built at the center of FireMon’s Agentic AI approach. They operate with assigned instructions, skills, tools, and permissions, drawing on the policy information and operational expertise at the core of FireMon’s Network Security Policy Control for the Modern Enterprise. That foundation combines the context needed to understand a request with tools that perform the work, from searching policy records and discovering traffic paths to computing recommendations and preparing Policy Plan changes.

Customers can adapt FireMon Agentic AI into their own operations in three ways. They can start with supplied FireMon agents, customize those agents or build new ones inside FireMon, and connect external agentic workflows through Model Context Protocol (MCP). This puts customers in control of the work they automate and the way it fits their processes, with value that reaches beyond the initial agent examples.

Faster decisions and less manual coordination

The agents supplied with the platform demonstrate how that foundation changes day-to-day network security work, saving thousands of hours of work while increasing accuracy of network security policy decisions.

Investigate policy without writing queries. The FireMon Intelligent Agent searches and analyzes policy data, constructs and runs Security Intelligence Query Language (SiQL) queries, and explains the findings. Practitioners can ask which rules allow access to a service and examine the relevant policy context without manually assembling searches.

The FireMon Intelligent Agent searches and analyzes policy data, constructs and runs Security Intelligence Query Language (SiQL) queries, and explains the findings. Practitioners can ask which rules allow access to a service and examine the relevant policy context without manually assembling searches. Turn business access needs into actionable recommendations. The Network Designer Agent analyzes an access requirement and produces firewall policy recommendations. For an application that needs HTTPS access to a reporting service, it identifies recommended changes for the practitioner to evaluate, reducing the investigation required before deciding how to provide access.

The Network Designer Agent analyzes an access requirement and produces firewall policy recommendations. For an application that needs HTTPS access to a reporting service, it identifies recommended changes for the practitioner to evaluate, reducing the investigation required before deciding how to provide access. Prepare coordinated changes across devices and policies. The Policy Change Designer Agent carries an access request through discovery, recommendations, and preparation of Policy Plan changes. It fills required fields such as rule names and pauses when a practitioner must choose among valid alternatives. Nothing is saved until review and acceptance; the user can discard the proposal or request revisions. Acceptance saves the proposed work for the workflow, rather than automatically deploying it to firewalls.

These examples address a practical barrier to policy automation. More than one policy may satisfy an access request, and an object name that is technically valid may not fit the organization’s conventions. FireMon combines policy context, agent instructions, and specialized tools to prepare work that reflects those requirements and bring consequential choices to the practitioner.

Connect FireMon to external agentic workflows

The FireMon MCP Server makes selected policy data and supported operations available to external agents. An incident investigation workflow can combine alert information with FireMon policy evidence. An access workflow can discover relevant devices and policies, compute recommendations, and prepare changes without requiring a practitioner to gather and transfer the information manually.

MCP supports both retrieval and change preparation. Authorized workflows can convert selected recommendations into staged Policy Plan changes and save them into the FireMon workflow. The external application directs the interaction and interprets the results, with access controlled through roles and credentials. This connects FireMon’s network security intelligence to the broader workflows customers are building.

Customer choice and operational control

Customers define agent instructions, assign skills and tools, and scope permissions to appropriate device groups. They can choose a supported large language model, including their own approved model environment. AI enablement is optional and off by default, with access controls and an audit trail supporting accountability. Practitioners retain authority at the decision and approval points in the supported workflow.