Socure links AI agents to verified people and businesses

Socure has launched Agent Intelligence, a suite that detects AI agents, scores whether they should be trusted, and ties each agent to the verified person or business that authorized it. Agent Intelligence includes three layers in one platform designed to go beyond simple Know Your Agent (KYA) solutions: Agent Detection, generally available today inside Socure’s existing Digital Intelligence offering, Agent TrustScore, open for beta customers now, and Agent Credential, reaching general availability in Q1 2027.

The launch comes as the agentic revolution reaches every corner of the internet. In September 2026, daily requests from AI agents grew by more than 1,700% in a year, and for the first time more than half of internet traffic was not human. According to Accenture’s 2026 Consumer Pulse report, 85% of consumers were open to collaborating with an AI agent and 74% were open to having the agent execute specific tasks.

However, most organizations cannot differentiate traffic from new consumer agents: they cannot see them, do not know how many there are, and do not know what they are doing. The problem compounds because an agent puts another layer between the action and the person accountable for it, and every verification method in production at scale today was built to evaluate a human.

“Human traffic is going to look like a rounding error next to agent traffic very quickly. But most companies still treat agents like bots and block them. This strategy stops working the moment your best customers attempt to engage with you using Muse or Instinct,” said Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure.

“Block them all and you block your next customer. Let them all in and you hand fraudsters the keys, with little to no controls. The way out isn’t better bot detection. It’s clearly determining if it is an agent, which agent it is, and which human is on the other end of the agent, an evolution of the same problems we’ve been solving at Socure for more than a decade.”

Know Your Agent vendors generally address parts of the problem: some detect and classify automated traffic, while others only establish an agent’s identity, link it to a principal, or verify credentials and delegated authority. These capabilities are often fragmented, and vendors lack the identity and fraud intelligence needed to assess the agent and its principal in order to make trust-based decisions.

Socure’s Agent Intelligence solution is the offering that detects, scores, and credentials agents on one identity graph:

Agent Detection: Identifies and classifies AI agents driving browser sessions, whether or not they declare themselves, and names the agent when it can be identified. Returns a confidence score and reason codes rather than a binary verdict, because control of a session can pass between a human and an agent mid-session. In lab results, named consumer agents such as Muse and Instinct were identified with 99.99% accuracy across 700 behavioral variables in controlled testing.

Identifies and classifies AI agents driving browser sessions, whether or not they declare themselves, and names the agent when it can be identified. Returns a confidence score and reason codes rather than a binary verdict, because control of a session can pass between a human and an agent mid-session. In lab results, named consumer agents such as Muse and Instinct were identified with 99.99% accuracy across 700 behavioral variables in controlled testing. Agent TrustScore: A composite score built from three data categories: identity (who is this agent and who stands behind it), authorization (what is it permitted to do and is this within that permission), and risk (what the histories of the principal and operator indicate, including signs of replay or impersonation). All three are returned separately, so customers can decide on the attributes that matter most depending on their use case.

A composite score built from three data categories: identity (who is this agent and who stands behind it), authorization (what is it permitted to do and is this within that permission), and risk (what the histories of the principal and operator indicate, including signs of replay or impersonation). All three are returned separately, so customers can decide on the attributes that matter most depending on their use case. Agent Credential: A W3C Verifiable Credential via SocurePass that operators issue to their agents, binding the agent to a verified principal in Socure’s identity graph. Any site can verify the credentials without calling Socure. Because the format supports cryptographic chaining and proof of possession, integrity can be carried through a delegation chain when one agent hands work to another.

Operating within Socure’s RiskOS platform, Socure’s Agent Intelligence draws on Socure’s trust infrastructure to assess an agent’s identity. Socure resolves agents as nodes in the same global identity graph that already carries SocureID and a consumer’s global device identifier, across more than 11 billion identity decisions annually.

An agent stops being an anonymous session and becomes a known entity attached to a known person, with history. Organizations can allow, step up, or block based on their own risk thresholds, while platforms deploying AI agents can issue Socure-backed credentials that make their agents more detectable, identifiable, and trustworthy so they get blocked less.

Agent Intelligence is deliberately agnostic to agent type, presentation and credential issuer. A trust score that only worked for Socure-issued agents would be useless to a relying party, so Agent TrustScore evaluates credentials from any issuer and agents that carry no credential at all.

“Socure is the platform bringing together the data, models, and capabilities needed to detect, identify, and score the trustworthiness of agents,” said Chung-Man Tam, Chief Product Officer at Socure.

“Competitors have to assemble these capabilities through fragmented solutions that degrade accuracy. Socure delivers them together under one powerful umbrella, backed by our moat: a market-leading global identity graph, AI-powered fraud models that outperform by 40%+, and large-scale identity intelligence strengthened by a customer base of more than 6,000 companies.”