ThreatAware brings governance to AI-built security applications

ThreatAware has announced the launch of Dimension, its governed workspace that provides organisations with a foundation for building, running and managing their own customised security applications.

Dimension gives security teams the flexibility to develop applications tailored to their needs, while providing organisations with greater oversight of how those applications access data and interact with live systems. A shadow AI detector, an MFA dashboard, a compliance tracker, or whatever the organisation needs. If a team can describe it, Dimension can build and run it, safely.

Rather than adapting workflows to off-the-shelf software, Dimension enables teams to build what fits, with hosting, access controls and approval processes already built in. Every application runs on the same underlying foundation, with single sign-on, user provisioning, roles and permissions, approvals, audit, backups, version control and isolated tenancy already in place. This allows teams to develop applications without having to solve the production and security requirements from scratch each time.

“AI has made it easier for organisations to build applications on the fly. But what teams often overlook is that building an application is only the first step. They need to know what data those applications can access, who is responsible for them, and that they are fully governed. Dimension gives them the freedom to build the tools they need, without compromising on governance or creating another layer of unmanaged technology,” said Jon Abbott, CEO of ThreatAware.

Security teams build tools faster than they can govern them

The launch comes as new research with IT Security Decision Makers reveals how widespread in-house tool building has become, and how far governance lags behind it.

In-house security application development is now the norm: More than three quarters (77%) of respondents say their security teams have used AI coding assistants to build internal security tools in the past 12 months. Work that once took months of development can now be completed in hours.

More than three quarters (77%) of respondents say their security teams have used AI coding assistants to build internal security tools in the past 12 months. Work that once took months of development can now be completed in hours. Governance has not kept pace: Almost half (45%) say self-built tools do not go through the same review and approval process as other software, and 41% have no formal policy, or do not enforce one, for internal security applications built with AI.

The result is that organisations are caught between two bad outcomes. Nearly seven in ten (69%) respondents say tools have been delayed or scrapped because of security, governance or compliance concerns, while those that do get through often run without consistent oversight.

Abbott commented, “What starts as an attempt to fill a tooling gap either stalls at security review or becomes another layer of unmanaged applications, leaving security teams with the same visibility and governance problems they set out to solve.”

Dimension lets teams build and run scalable, fully governed apps

Dimension has three core components: Data, Studio and Actions, to take teams seamlessly from prompt to production-ready applications.

Data connects via API to the systems an organisation already uses, creating a live data layer. Studio is where applications are built on that data, while Actions enables them to make controlled changes to live systems.

Applications can be created using AI Composer, which builds from natural-language descriptions, or through an existing AI coding agent such as Claude Code, connected via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Teams can also start with an application from the App Library and customise it to suit their needs.

Where applications need to take action, such as disabling a user, opening a ticket or updating a cloud configuration, each action must be explicitly configured and approved, and is recorded in an audit log. Applications can only access the data feeds and actions connected to them, helping enforce least-privilege access and maintain oversight of automated activity.

Applications are built in shared workspaces, with permissions and version control to support team-wide access and ongoing maintenance, reducing the reliance on individual developers and enabling teams to continue managing and adapting applications as required.