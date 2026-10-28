Digitate adds AI agents for patch planning, service desks, and SAP operations

Digitate has announced ignio Hummingbird, the latest release of its agentic AIOps platform. Hummingbird introduces AI agents that bring operational expertise to specific IT tasks, move from diagnosis through approved action and verification, and operate within enterprise change, approval and audit controls.

The release also enables enterprises to build their own IT operations agents and includes built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) servers, allowing ignio capabilities to work with the agents, assistants and collaboration tools enterprises already use.

Enhanced Business Observability gives these actions business context by connecting the health of processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay and record-to-report to the IT events affecting them. Hummingbird further adds closed-loop security and compliance capabilities, self-service for the digital workplace and advances in end-to-end autonomous IT operations.

“As customers move towards autonomous IT operations, they are looking for ways to move beyond detecting and diagnosing issues to taking action safely and with appropriate governance,” said Chirag Mehta, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “Digitate’s ignio Hummingbird reflects this direction with specialized AI agents, extensibility and business context that help customers address operational challenges across diverse IT environments.”

From AI that recommends to AI agents that act

Many AI tools in IT operations stop at recommendations, leaving engineers to investigate, decide and execute. ignio Hummingbird is designed to carry work further: its AI agents can diagnose an issue, propose or take an approved action and verify the outcome. Every automated fix remains subject to the governance enterprises require, including approval, change-management and audit workflows.

As enterprises adopt a growing range of AI agents and assistants, Hummingbird also makes ignio’s operational capabilities available through open standards. This allows ignio to provide operational context, expertise and execution without requiring teams to abandon the interfaces and tools in which they already work.

“The next phase of AI in IT operations is not about generating more recommendations. It is about getting work done. With the ignio Hummingbird release, AI agents bring operational expertise, take action within enterprise guardrails and work alongside the other agents and tools our customers already use,” commented Ritu Dubey, Chief Executive, Digitate.

“By enabling enterprises to build their own agents, we are also giving them a way to extend autonomous operations across their unique environments. This is how IT moves from AI assistance toward truly autonomous operations.”

Who benefits and availability

The ignio Hummingbird release is designed for IT operations leaders, SRE teams and service desk organizations that need AI agents to resolve operational issues rather than simply flag them. Security and risk leaders can use its closed-loop capabilities to demonstrate that remediation is occurring and risk is being reduced.

Business process owners and business IT leaders gain a shared view of whether critical processes are on track, which technology dependencies are affecting them and where action is needed. Hummingbird builds on earlier ignio releases, advancing the platform from autonomous foundations to expert AI agents that work together across IT operations.

What’s new in ignio Hummingbird

1. Expert AI agents for IT operations

Hummingbird introduces three AI agents that apply operational knowledge to defined areas of IT work:

SAP IDoc management: Diagnoses failed IDocs using built-in knowledge of SAP errors and proposes resolution options, reprocesses them following approval and verifies the result.

Diagnoses failed IDocs using built-in knowledge of SAP errors and proposes resolution options, reprocesses them following approval and verifies the result. Service desk support: Diagnoses device issues across the enterprise estate and proposes resolution options, including the advantages and trade-offs of each approach.

Diagnoses device issues across the enterprise estate and proposes resolution options, including the advantages and trade-offs of each approach. Patch planning: Recommends risk-aware patch schedules based on factors including vulnerability risk, downtime, operational scope and change windows.

2. Custom agents built for the enterprise

With Make Your Own Agent, enterprises can create custom IT operations agents in a few simple steps. These agents can be tailored to an organization’s environment, operating procedures and governance requirements, extending agentic automation beyond prebuilt use cases.

3. Open agentic integration

Built-in MCP and A2A servers expose ignio tools and operational capabilities to other agents and interfaces, including Microsoft Teams, Claude and Gemini. This enables enterprises to use ignio’s operational expertise and governed execution from the environments where their teams already collaborate and make decisions.

“AI is adding complexity to IT environments, but it also holds the key to managing that complexity. The answer, however, isn’t another console or another siloed solution,” said Roy Illsley, Chief Analyst at Omdia.

“As AI becomes increasingly embedded across the enterprise, organizations need operational platforms that work seamlessly across a diverse and evolving AI ecosystem. Digitate’s integration of ignio with Microsoft Teams, Claude, and Gemini reflects their commitment to an open, interoperable approach, enabling enterprises to bring AI-driven IT operations directly into the tools and workflows their teams already use.”

4. Smarter, governed resolution

Hummingbird mines past resolution notes and enterprise knowledge articles, uses LLMs to fill gaps, and generates implementation code with validation and recovery safeguards, learning from expert feedback. AI agents now support conversational actions, adapt experiences to user roles and preferences, and apply AI-powered log triage to identify probable causes. Collaborative triage in Microsoft Teams helps bring the right teams together around a shared operational context.

5. Business observability that connects business outcomes to IT

AI agents are more effective when they understand not only what is happening in the technology estate, but also what matters to the business. Hummingbird enhances Business Observability to connect critical business processes with the applications, middleware and infrastructure on which they depend.

Shared business and IT visibility: ignio maps business processes such as order-to-cash to their IT dependencies. Process Watch provides a live view with one-click drill-down into application, middleware and infrastructure health. Teams can connect stuck orders, delayed invoices and at-risk service levels to their likely technical causes.

ignio maps business processes such as order-to-cash to their IT dependencies. Process Watch provides a live view with one-click drill-down into application, middleware and infrastructure health. Teams can connect stuck orders, delayed invoices and at-risk service levels to their likely technical causes. Business observations instead of more alert queues: Teams see delayed, stuck or SLA-at-risk process activity alongside correlated technical events. Rules, cases and models can recognize recurring critical-failure patterns earlier.

6. Closed-loop security posture management

Hummingbird extends autonomous operations into operational risk and security remediation, helping enterprises move from measuring risk to reducing it through governed, verifiable action.