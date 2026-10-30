Shufti ties AI agent actions to verified owners and permissions

Shufti launches Know Your Agent (KYA), an AI agent verification solution designed to verify autonomous AI agents acting on behalf of individuals and businesses. Agentic commerce enables AI agents to open accounts, place orders, and move funds for their owners. A business receiving one of these requests needs to know whether the agent is genuine, who is accountable for it, and whether the action falls within what that person approved.

A valid access token alone cannot answer these questions. Stolen credentials can appear legitimate, and agent impersonation allows fake agents to pose as trusted ones. Shufti KYA addresses these risks in a single flow by verifying the AI agent’s identity, confirming that a real person has authorized the action, and checking the agent’s permissions before it can access data or trigger a transaction.

Shufti KYA helps businesses accept authorized AI agents while blocking unauthorized or high-risk activity that could lead to AI agent fraud or chargeback disputes. It combines agent recognition, trust scoring, spoof-resistant identity verification, and permission checks to distinguish legitimate automation from suspicious or unauthorized activity before it proceeds.

Each AI agent receives a unique time-bound credential that can be revoked. Known agents are recognised by name, and new or unfamiliar agents are assessed through behavioural biometrics. Every agent is assigned a trust score to help businesses evaluate risk. Shufti already supports agents such as Meta Muse, GrokBot and OpenAI Dots, within a week of their launch.

Every agent is linked to an individual or business verified through Shufti’s modular KYC or KYB process, allowing businesses to select the checks appropriate to their requirements. Shufti KYA extends these checks to AI agents; it does not replace them.

AI agent authorization starts with a principal that sets a mandate for each AI agent, covering permitted actions, limits, expiry, and revocation. The mandate is enforced as a policy on every request, while ongoing monitoring helps detect misuse.

Each business sets its own rules within Shufti KYA. A bank can let agents view balances and pay approved billers, while new payees need a further check. A digital assets platform can let agents trade within an approved limit, while withdrawals stay blocked.

An iGaming operator can let agents monitor account activity and communicate bet settlement status, while bets must come from the verified player. A Marketplace can support purchases within customer-defined budgets, while a SaaS business can restrict agents to specific resources and tasks.

As agentic AI takes on more customer-facing tasks, Shufti aims to help businesses carry trusted automation plus agentic commerce while maintaining clear human control over AI-driven actions.

Shufti’s risk-based authorization determines when a request needs more than a mandate check. When an AI agent requests an action outside its mandate or one that exceeds a high-risk threshold, Shufti KYA brings in human-in-the-loop control that requires a liveness check in which the authorizing person completes a brief selfie verification. Shufti’s single selfie liveness is iBeta Level 3 certified, testing resistance to presentation attacks. This adds an extra layer of human oversight of high-risk AI agent actions.

Shufti Know Your Agent also maintains an audit trail of requests, decisions, and revocations linked to each agent and its principal, keeping every action traceable for accountability and review.

“Businesses are already allowing AI agents to act for their customers, and the question of who stands behind each action cannot wait for an answer later,” said Faryam Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Shufti. “Shufti Know Your Agent verifies every AI agent request with a verified owner, a clear mandate, and a record that holds up under review. Our customers can say yes to agent activity with confidence, because they know exactly who approved what, and when.”

Beyond AI agent security, Shufti KYA also supports revenue growth. Businesses can accept authorized agents and generate revenue through agent-driven transactions, while blocking rogue agents and any agent carrying a risk of fraud, unauthorized transactions, or chargeback disputes. This allows businesses to adopt AI agent automation with full human approval over agent permissions and actions.