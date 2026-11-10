Dreeze raises $33 million to automate recovery of entire cloud applications

Dreeze emerged from stealth with $33 million in seed funding and announced the general availability of its Application Revival platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Norwest and Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Claltech. The platform helps enterprises recover complete cloud applications by restoring data, infrastructure, and dependencies in the order they need to come back online.

A successful backup can still leave a business offline. Cloud applications rely on infrastructure, configurations, identities, secrets, keys, and connections that must be restored alongside the data. When those pieces are missing, IT teams have to track down credentials, consult old runbooks, and rebuild dependencies by hand. Dreeze calls this the “recovery scramble.” It can leave an application offline for days or even weeks after its data has been restored.

“Our customers have moved production workloads into the public cloud, and most of them can back up that data without much trouble. Recovery is what worries them: getting a whole application running again, with every dependency in the right order,” said Jeremy Miller, CEO of Coravant. “Dreeze was built around that problem, which is why we wanted to work with them from the start.”

Application Revival gives teams a way to test recovery before an outage. The platform maps each application’s dependencies as its environment changes, backs up the resources it needs, and automatically generates a recovery plan. Teams can run that plan end to end to verify that it brings the application back online.

“Companies have spent years getting better at backing up data, but getting the data back doesn’t mean the business is back,” said Ziv Kedem, CEO of Dreeze. “With cyber threats increasing and AI introducing new risks, enterprises need to assume that critical applications will go down. We started Dreeze because recovery needs to go further. Our goal is to make Application Revival the new standard, so companies know they have a proven path to bring their applications back when something goes wrong.”

Introducing Application Revival

Know – Autonomous Dependency Mapping: Maps cloud resources and dependencies to the applications they support and generates a recovery plan based on the live environment as it changes.

Maps cloud resources and dependencies to the applications they support and generates a recovery plan based on the live environment as it changes. Protect – Vaulted Backup: Backs up the data, configurations, keys, and other resources an application needs to run. Backups are stored in an immutable, air-gapped vault, with optional replication across regions.

Backs up the data, configurations, keys, and other resources an application needs to run. Backups are stored in an immutable, air-gapped vault, with optional replication across regions. Orchestrate – Revival Automation: Runs the recovery plan, restoring data, infrastructure, configurations, identities, and connections in dependency order.

Runs the recovery plan, restoring data, infrastructure, configurations, identities, and connections in dependency order. Validate – Revival Confidence: Runs an automated, end-to-end recovery test that brings up a working application without affecting production or requiring manual cleanup.

“At Kashya, Zerto and now at Dreeze, Ziv, Oded and Avi have spent decades together building recovery technology that enterprises rely on. They know first-hand how the market needs to evolve,” said Dror Nahumi, general partner at Norwest. “As cloud environments grow more complex and the cost of downtime rises, enterprises need a better way to prepare for failure. Few teams understand the recovery problem as deeply as this one.”

Dreeze for Microsoft Azure is in early access, with general availability planned for early 2027.