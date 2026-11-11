Druva helps restore AI agents without rolling back entire environments

Druva has announced Druva Agent Recovery, a new set of AI Resilience capabilities that keep the business running by quickly restoring AI agents when they are deleted or unexpectedly changed. Support begins with Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft’s platform for building custom AI agents.

Announcement also expands protection across Microsoft Power Platform, adding Power Apps and Power Automate to existing Power BI support. Additionally, Druva is introducing the industry’s first data protection integrations with Azure SRE Agent and Microsoft 365 Copilot to give customers direct access to backup health and recovery options within Microsoft AI tools.

According to Microsoft, more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies now use AI agents built with low-code or no-code tools. As adoption grows, one broken agent can stall the processes around it, and recovery often requires restoring a full environment or rebuilding the agent manually. Druva keeps a recovery point ready for each protected agent, so teams can recover individual agents without starting over.

“More business processes now run through AI agents, which makes those agents essential to how the business operates,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, Chief Products and Marketing Officer at Druva. “That puts them on the same list of critical systems every IT team backs up and recovers. With Agent Recovery, we’re now protecting the agents themselves, building on what we already safeguard across Microsoft 365 and Copilot conversations.”

Druva Agent Recovery protects Microsoft Copilot Studio agents

Druva introduced AI Resilience earlier this year to help organizations recover, govern, and defend AI-powered work. Druva Agent Recovery brings that resilience to AI agents, starting with Copilot Studio Agent Backup & Recovery. It protects customer-built Copilot Studio agents and their configurations, enabling customers to:

Keep pace with agent growth: Automatically discover Copilot Studio agents across Power Platform environments as employees build them, so protection keeps pace with adoption.

Automatically discover Copilot Studio agents across Power Platform environments as employees build them, so protection keeps pace with adoption. Automate policy-based protection: Scheduled, immutable backups in The Resilience Cloud give every agent a clear version history, protecting against accidental changes, unauthorized edits, and emerging risks.

Scheduled, immutable backups in The Resilience Cloud give every agent a clear version history, protecting against accidental changes, unauthorized edits, and emerging risks. Recover a single agent: Restore individual agents and their configurations without rolling back the entire Power Platform environment.

Expanded power platform support protects each agent’s workflow

Copilot Studio agents depend on connected applications, flows, data, and identities. When one of those fails, the agent can fail with it. To extend resilience across these dependencies, Druva now protects Microsoft Power Apps and Power Automate, expanding the Power Platform support introduced with Power BI protection. Teams can restore individual apps or flows from air-gapped, immutable backups without rebuilding them or rolling back the environment.

With this expansion, Druva’s cloud-native platform protects Copilot Studio agents and their workflows end to end. Coverage spans the Microsoft ecosystem and beyond, including Power Platform, Microsoft 365, Copilot Chat conversations, Microsoft EntraID, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Salesforce. When something fails anywhere in an agent’s workflow, teams have a clear path to recovery.

Druva accelerates recovery in Microsoft AI tools

Two integrations give teams quick access to Druva backup health, recovery points, and troubleshooting guidance within Azure and Microsoft 365 as they investigate issues.

Druva Integration with Azure SRE Agent: With Druva’s first-to-market integration, Microsoft Azure SRE Agent can use Druva backup health, protection status, recovery points, and failed-job diagnostics for any Druva-protected workload to enhance incident response. Azure SRE Agent then correlates that information with Azure operational data to identify unprotected workloads and suggest or take next steps.

With Druva’s first-to-market integration, Microsoft Azure SRE Agent can use Druva backup health, protection status, recovery points, and failed-job diagnostics for any Druva-protected workload to enhance incident response. Azure SRE Agent then correlates that information with Azure operational data to identify unprotected workloads and suggest or take next steps. Druva Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot: Delivered through the Agent Store in Microsoft 365 Copilot, the Druva Agent is the first backup and recovery agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot. It brings a consolidated view of backup health, grouped failure analysis, and remediation guidance into Copilot and Microsoft Teams. Using Copilot’s Microsoft 365 context, administrators can see which users and groups are impacted by a backup issue and retry failed backups directly from Copilot.

Support for Microsoft Power Apps and the Druva Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot are generally available. The Druva Integration with Azure SRE Agent will be available at the end of November. Copilot Studio Agent Backup & Recovery and support for Microsoft Power Automate are in limited availability.