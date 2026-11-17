AppGate has announced the general availability of AppGate Optimizer to help organizations reduce exposure from over-provisioned access, cut the time spent on manual access reviews and prove least privilege access to auditors. AppGate Optimizer analyzes how users access resources and recommends precise changes that administrators review and apply without disrupting user workflows.

Key benefits include:

Enforce least privilege based on real usage: Narrow entitlements as soon as usage data supports it, not at the next scheduled review.

Narrow entitlements as soon as usage data supports it, not at the next scheduled review. Reduce attack surface without disrupting users: Limit lateral movement by aligning access with what users actually need. Users keep working while access is reviewed and updated.

Limit lateral movement by aligning access with what users actually need. Users keep working while access is reviewed and updated. Replace manual reviews with continuous analysis: Spend less time combing through logs and cleaning up over-permissive and stale access.

Spend less time combing through logs and cleaning up over-permissive and stale access. Deliver audit-ready evidence: Give auditors and the board usage-based proof of progress toward least privilege, supporting multiple regulatory framework

Whether they use a legacy VPN or ZTNA solution, most organizations start with broad entitlements that are rarely revisited. Security and IT teams often know access is over-provisioned but lack the evidence to narrow it safely. Leaving broad access in place increases exposure, while changing it without reliable usage data can break legitimate work. Meanwhile, regulators expect organizations to demonstrate least privilege in practice rather than simply claim it.

“Replacing a VPN with ZTNA is an important step, but broad user entitlements still give attackers room to move,” said Shimon Modi, CPO at AppGate. “AppGate Optimizer uses actual access data to help customers continuously narrow that access without disrupting legitimate work. Entitlement optimization can reduce exposure and show auditors and the board measurable progress toward least privilege.”

AppGate Optimizer replaces manual, point-in-time reviews with continuous analysis of the hosts and ports each entitlement actually uses. It recommends three actions: reduce unused hosts and ports, replace broad VPN-style access with application-specific entitlements and retire entitlements that are no longer used or tied to a policy. Administrators see the evidence behind each recommendation before applying it with a single click. As roles and usage change, Optimizer rescans so access stays right-sized instead of drifting back toward sprawl.