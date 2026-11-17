ConnectSecure has announced Agentic AI Penetration Testing, a new capability designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise security teams better understand which vulnerabilities may be exploitable and require the most immediate attention.

Security teams have greater visibility into vulnerabilities than ever before, but determining whether a weakness can actually be exploited, how it could fit into a broader attack path, and what should be remediated first can require significant time and specialized expertise. ConnectSecure’s Agentic AI Penetration Testing, currently in beta, is designed to help bridge that gap by weaving intelligent, adaptive security testing into the vulnerability and compliance management workflow.

“Security teams are sprinting to keep pace with evolving threats. They need to understand which weaknesses create meaningful risk and what they should do about them,” said Peter Bellini, CEO of ConnectSecure. “Our Agentic AI Pen Testing fundamentally changes that process by helping to investigate potential exposure more efficiently and turn findings into clear, actionable next steps for their clients.”

From vulnerability discovery to active validation

Unlike traditional security scanning that primarily relies on predetermined checks to identify known vulnerabilities and configuration weaknesses, agentic AI can pursue a defined security-testing objective through a sequence of decisions and actions. Within an authorized assessment scope, the ConnectSecure solution is designed to plan relevant testing activities, respond to findings, and investigate potential attack paths based on evidence gathered throughout the process.

The capability is designed to support:

Adaptive security testing: Plan and adjust testing activities based on the target environment and findings uncovered during an assessment.

Plan and adjust testing activities based on the target environment and findings uncovered during an assessment. Investigation of potential weaknesses: Examine observed services, configurations, responses and other findings to determine where deeper testing may be warranted.

Examine observed services, configurations, responses and other findings to determine where deeper testing may be warranted. Attack-path validation: Investigate whether selected weaknesses can be demonstrated as exploitable using approved testing techniques.

Investigate whether selected weaknesses can be demonstrated as exploitable using approved testing techniques. Risk-focused remediation: Add validation evidence to vulnerability data to help teams focus resources on weaknesses that represent meaningful exposure.

Add validation evidence to vulnerability data to help teams focus resources on weaknesses that represent meaningful exposure. Actionable reporting: Translate testing outcomes into evidence-backed findings, potential impact and recommended remediation steps.

For MSPs, Agentic AI Penetration Testing can help extend advanced security validation across more client environments. Designed to complement existing vulnerability scanning and human-led penetration testing, the capability adds an intelligent validation layer to established security workflows. By bringing vulnerability identification, security validation and remediation guidance together, partners can expand the depth of their security offerings while reducing manual effort for suitable testing activities.

“Penetration testing has traditionally required dedicated engagement time, which can make it difficult to deliver at scale across a large number of client environments,” said Shiva Shankar, Chief Technology Officer of ConnectSecure. “By harnessing agentic AI, we’re making deeper security validation more accessible and repeatable, while keeping the focus where it belongs: giving security professionals the critical information needed to make informed decisions.”