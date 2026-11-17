Envoy today launched Visitors Critical, an infrastructure-grade visitor security offering that brings identity verification, screening and approval workflows together on a shared security architecture that keeps the record protected and audit-ready.

It’s built for high-consequence environments, where the impact of a security event is unacceptable and one-size-fits-all visitor workflows can leave gaps in security posture. Visitors Critical closes those gaps with the highest level of control, assurance and governance across every visitor scenario.

It is the only solution in the market that does all of this in one governed system that replaces the patchwork of tools, spreadsheets and manual checks most sites run today. Visitors Critical proves each visitor’s identity with identity assurance, screens that identity against visitor risk, routes the decision through the right approvers, informs access at the door or zone, and evidences all of it afterward.

When controls fail, the cost is rarely recoverable. For compliance-driven organizations, a wrong entry is a reportable violation that can put penalties, debarment or a facility clearance at risk. Liability can fall on the person who signed the authorization, and ITAR settlements alone have reached $51 million. For security-driven organizations, it’s a loss that can’t be undone.

Cargo theft costs an estimated $15 billion to $35 billion a year in the U.S. alone, according to Homeland Security Investigations, and insider risks cost organizations an average of $19.5 million a year, according to the Ponemon Institute.

Most organizations try to close those gaps by adding friction: more forms, more handoffs, more people between a visitor and the door. Visitors Critical takes the opposite approach. It gives these sites the highest level of control without making the process harder for anyone to follow.

“We’ve spent the last 13 years building Envoy to deliver the highest levels of security, safety and compliance in a way that feels natural to the people using it,” said Larry Gadea, CEO of Envoy. “Visitors Critical brings that to regulated and high-consequence industries, where every step carries more weight, without compromising on simplicity. Security only works when everybody takes part, and Critical’s advanced capabilities make that possible at a level these facilities have never had before.”

Critical is a visitor approval engine

Visitors Critical runs the full decision chain end to end. Envoy scans each visitor’s government-issued ID, matches the name to the invitation and the face to the ID photo with a liveness check, and checks both name and document number against the organization’s blocklist.

At the most sensitive sites, supported hardware readers can also authenticate the document itself, catching forged or altered IDs. Visitors are screened against denied-party and export-control lists through Visual Compliance and Descartes MK, and contractor qualifications are confirmed through ISN. Critical also strengthens and consolidates with IT and security teams’ existing tools and tech stack, bringing higher security to their visitor approval workflows and access control.

Critical turns an organization’s written visitor policies into workflows that enforce it. Visits route by visitor type, nationality or destination; sequential chains require compliance to sign off before security; only designated approvers can make the decision; and the approver’s reasoning is recorded alongside it.

Because the authorization, the screening result, and the approver’s identity and reasoning are all captured in the course of the work itself, an audit becomes an export rather than three weeks of assembling calendars and vendor portals.

Built for secure and regulated environments

Visitors Critical is built for organizations where a single wrong entry can cause irreversible harm, from defense contractors and semiconductor fabs to the data centers powering AI. Some adopt it to meet a specific obligation, such as ITAR, CMMC or export-control requirements. Others are CISOs extending the identity standards they already hold for their networks to the people entering their lobbies.

Attalon, an aerospace and defense supplier, built Envoy into its baseline security program. Every U.S. site, from its largest campuses to its smallest offices, follows the same visitor process and stays audit-ready at any time.

“In aerospace and defense, the lobby is the face of the company and the front line of the security perimeter. If you can’t secure the lobby, you can’t secure the rest of the site,” said Tim Carr, Director of Security & EHS at Attalon.

“Our lasers, optics and coatings support some of the industry’s most sensitive programs, so every visitor is a security decision. That’s why visitor management is one of the five pillars of our security standard, alongside access control, intrusion detection, CCTV and badging, and Envoy is how we deliver it. At all 12 of our sites, Envoy scans every visitor’s ID, helps us verify identity and citizenship status, and screens each visitor against denied-party and block lists. Because Envoy gives us one consistent visitor process everywhere, an auditor who inspects one site has effectively inspected them all, and we can pull visitor records in seconds, not days. Visitors Critical builds on that foundation by turning visitor policy into approval workflows, so the right people sign off before anyone arrives, and we can prove it afterward.”

The launch comes as new Envoy research of 1,000 security leaders finds that the organizations most exposed to a wrong entry are often the least able to prove who got in. Among enterprise leaders, 62% are very confident they’d pass a physical-security audit today without preparation, yet 63% of that group had a security incident in the past year.

At sensitive workplaces, 44% of leaders can’t confidently say who was in their building yesterday. Most sites still run visitor security across email, spreadsheets and multiple systems, which makes proof hard to produce. Visitors Critical is built to close that gap.